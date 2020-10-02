Will brands stand up against toxic content?

Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive of TV viewership monitoring agency BARC India and an independent management consultant, agrees that brand safety is an important issue for all advertisers. A negative environment has a negative rub-off on the brand and the audience doesn’t take it kindly, he says. There are 400 news channels—and brands have enough choice. But whether they exercise these options is another matter. Mint reached out to a number of Indian and multinational advertisers to check if they would take a stand. All declined to comment. Privately, a senior executive working for a leading advertiser said that his company had shifted big media money to news channels in the belief that this was what people were watching during the pandemic. For brands to move out of news channels, viewers have to move out first, he says. “If TRPs drop, my brands will walk out. So it is the consumer who has to take a stand first."