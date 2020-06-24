Will Nila, India’s first digital model, be a fashion industry game-changer?

Nila's creators say she is available to model for shoots and campaigns “as long as it’s aligned with the values she stands for." While Inega believes that Indian business and brands will be receptive to such an alternative, his plans for Nila involve her first building her own personality. “We want people to get to know her as if she is a real person. She has her own individuality. It’s like being able to relate to any character in a story because we understand their backstory," he says. During the process of creating Nila, Mehta did look at many faces, but he says there is no real-life inspiration behind the virtual model.