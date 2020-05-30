Will revenge buying save the Indian luxury market?

Parikh has an interesting take on the nuanced shift in luxury buying in China, something that could be seen in India too. “The Chinese are buying pieces that don’t need to be shown off to outsiders, such as logo-ware or ostentatious things, which have seen a decrease in sales. There is a demure, classic and refined trend which was popular in the last few seasons (such as during the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2020 fashion weeks around the world) and that’s what the customers will go for this year because they might not have as much money and will think hard about what they want to buy," she says. Rather than flashy or ostentatious clothes, demure fashion will exhibit micro-trends such as neutral colours and smart silhouettes offered by brands such as Jil Sander, Loewe and, most memorably, Phoebe Philo, when she was creative director at Celine.