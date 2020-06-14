This morning, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home. He was 34. The news broke in the afternoon, with the film world and the public at large reacting with shock and sadness.

Several unconfirmed reports have said that Rajput was in treatment for depression. DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson, Mumbai Police, said in an official statement: “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. Police has not found any note yet." The news comes less than a week after the death of his ex-manager Disha Sailan, on 8 June (the police are looking into whether that was suicide or accidental death).

The actor was last seen in three films last year: the surprise hit Chhichhore (a film which deals with the familial pressures that might lead to suicide), the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the online release Drive. He achieved early fame on TV before breaking through in film with the Chetan Bhagat adaptation Kai Po Che. Some of his other roles include the lead in the tart comedy Shudh Desi Romance, the flamboyant period crime film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and a popular turn as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rajput had spoken about the mental-being of those in his profession in the past. In an interview to Hindustan Times in July 2017, he said, “Who says actors are maintaining their mental health? That’s a wrong belief. The most important thing that an actor could do to protect himself from all these things (pressures, demands, paparazzi culture, etc) is just to know why a person is doing what he is doing." In November 2019, he tweeted a Gillette ad about the importance of men giving free rein to their feelings, writing: “Men have emotions too so don't be shy to cry. It's okay to let it out and not hold it inside. It's not a weakness but a sign of strength. Be man enough to feel. Feeling is human."

Several of Rajput’s collaborators and admirers expressed their grief on social media

This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....💔 pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

There were also appeals made to report the death responsible and to be sensitive to the mental health of people reading the news.





Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important.



My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Let’s not judge someone’s life nor death please & let’s get off our high horses about our supposed strength & term those who choose their own exits,weak. News of death,however untimely deserves respect & reverence not loose talk & speculation.Let those who pass do so in peace 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 14, 2020

Movie stars have been speaking about de-stigmatising discussions around mental health and depression. Rajput’s death will hopefully bring these issues into the light.

Apart from qualified professionals, there are helplines operating across India that you can reach out to if you are struggling with mental health. Here is a list of five that offer their services free of cost.

Sahai: +91-80-25497777 (Monday- Saturday, 10am-8pm)

Sneha: +91-44-24640050 and +91-44-24640060 (all days and hours)

iCall: +91-22-25521111 (Monday-Saturday, 8am-10pm)

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline: +91-7676602602 (Monday-Friday, 4-10pm)

Aasra: +91-22-27546669 (all days and hours)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via