Will Sushant Singh Rajput's death de-stigmatise discussions on mental health?

Rajput had spoken about the mental-being of those in his profession in the past. In an interview to Hindustan Times in July 2017, he said, “Who says actors are maintaining their mental health? That’s a wrong belief. The most important thing that an actor could do to protect himself from all these things (pressures, demands, paparazzi culture, etc) is just to know why a person is doing what he is doing." In November 2019, he tweeted a Gillette ad about the importance of men giving free rein to their feelings, writing: “Men have emotions too so don't be shy to cry. It's okay to let it out and not hold it inside. It's not a weakness but a sign of strength. Be man enough to feel. Feeling is human."