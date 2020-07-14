With a cherry on top, front and centre

Somewhere in the past decade or so, those synthetic varieties were sidelined by fresh-out-of-the-box fruits as supermarkets and hypermarkets proliferated in big and small cities and cherries started showing up in the produce aisles. Nandita Iyer, Mint columnist and author of The Everyday Healthy Vegetarian, says cherry-picking the boxes with the best fruit involves a bit of a guesswork. Look out for boxes with dark red, evenly coloured cherries and avoid the ones where the fruit is more yellow or has specks of red, she says.