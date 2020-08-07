With scrapping of the handloom board, what lies ahead for India's craft sector?

The scrapping of the two bodies has elicited mixed reactions from within the crafts sector. In a Facebook post, Laila Tyabji, founder of Dastkar, a Delhi-based not-for-profit working towards the revival of traditional crafts in India, write: “All these years on, it (AIHB) remained the one official forum, however watered down, where the voices and views of weavers and craftspeople could be expressed directly." She further added that it was the one place where representatives of the sector were present in considerable numbers, and were actually empowered to advise the government in policy and sectoral spending. “The spaces where people themselves can interact directly with the government, or be part of their own governance, are certainly becoming leaner and increasingly few in number. It is worrying," added Tyabji.