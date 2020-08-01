Covid-19: Women's bands keep up the tempo

Today, obviously, stage shows are not possible. “We have always been about live gigs so it is a hard setback," they say on email. But there is a silver lining: They are sharing and connecting with people over music, stories and experiences digitally, through Zoom sessions, live streaming and webinars. They have been releasing songs online and continue to work on new ones. “Meanwhile, staying home safe and healthy is a huge blessing," they say, though Azine, who doesn’t live in Kohima, hasn’t been able to meet or record with the rest, or be part of their live-streaming sessions. "Lulu (Alune) has had to head to Nagpur to continue her medical studies. She will start her internship soon. So, we will hold fort the best way we can," they mention.