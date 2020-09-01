Women writers, debuts dominate the JCB Prize for Literature 2020 longlist

In a press note, the jury explained its selection process as being guided by a "comparative framework for evaluation" based on the following criteria: "the texture, the plot of the narrative, how compelling the book was, its readability, the point of view of the characters and if the language of the character matches that point of view."Commenting on the diversity of genres in the longlist, Mita Kapur, literary director of the prize, added: "Myth, dystopia, history, romance, technology, politics and family sagas–there's something for every kind of reader."