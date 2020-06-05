World Environment Day: Four iconic documentaries to watch

There are few voices in nature documentaries as iconic as Sir David Attenborough. In this sequel to the 2001 BBC series Blue Planet, he guides us through seven episodes that look at five unique ocean habitats, from coasts to coral reefs. The cinematography is absolutely stunning and the mysteries of the sea that the series shows us are nothing short of revelatory. There’s so little we know about 70% of our planet, and yet, as the episode on climate change and the ocean shows us, we are still jeopardizing the future of the wonderful creatures that live there. Watch on Amazon Prime.