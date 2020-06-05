World Environment Day: Simple ways to go green

It was World Environment Day on 5 June, as good a time as any to start making amends for the damage we are causing to the planet. Living a green life is not as daunting a challenge as it may sound. There are millions of articles and videos on the internet urging you to go zero-waste or opt for a sustainable lifestyle. But if you want to make a start with one aspect of what is a gargantuan problem, Harriet Dyer’s Say No To Plastic: 101 Easy Ways To Use Less Plastic (Summersdale, ₹350) is a useful guide. This friendly guide gives you practical tips on reducing plastic use by opting for alternatives and trying out DIY options—all on a decent budget.

