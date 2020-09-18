Would you buy couture online?

Valaya, who launched his e-commerce platform in August, says, “People don’t need to be afraid of buying online any more because there are so many ways of making sure that you are getting what you want." The virtual appointments offered by his brand involve seeing the garment inside out and up close, and being sent the muslin or toile for fittings (no matter where the client is based in the world) before the final garment is sent. “There’s very little room for error," claims Valaya.