You can trust these parental control apps to be your virtual child minder

Google Family Link: This parental control app from Google lets users keep an eye on children’s screen time. It also has an option to lock a device whenever you want your children to spend some time away from screens. Family Link also breaks down the amount of time children have spent on other apps. The live location feature is helpful for when your children are not under direct supervision. As long as their device is switched on and connected to the internet, you can see their live location on the go. Available for free on Android, iOS.