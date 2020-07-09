Your food delivery drone is on its way

Nagendran Kandasamy, founder and director of Bengaluru-based Throttle Aerospace, which is working with three consortiums, says food delivery is an entirely new challenge since it’s the first time drones will be used properly in an urban setting. “Navigation is the crucial part here," says Kandasamy. “Most of the use cases we have seen so far have not been in urban pockets or packed cities like Bengaluru. Food deliveries are expected to happen in highly populated areas. That’s the major challenge from the safety and risk management perspective."