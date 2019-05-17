Your smartphone as a measuring tool

The utility apps market is replete with solutions for daily chores. It might also be time to bid goodbye to your trusted measuring tape, for you can use your smartphone as a measurement tool. These apps use augmented reality to measure real-world objects and work with devices that are compatible with AR and motion-sensing technology.

GOOGLE MEASURE

You will need a well-lit, flat surface for Measure to work. It also works well with textured surfaces such as wood, concrete and carpets. Aim the phone’s camera at a surface and move your hand in circles for the app to detect the surface. The app also lets you switch between imperial and metric units.

Available on Google Play Store

MEASURE BY APPLE

This feature on iOS devices was included in the big iOS 12 update from Apple last year. While Measure on iOS can detect the dimensions of rectangular objects automatically, users can draw lines and calculate lengths both horizontally and vertically. Measure also lets you share these measurements with others through mail.

Available on iOS

MOASURE

The app supports both metric and imperial units, up to 100m/300ft. Moasure uses the motion sensing technology in phones to measure objects, distance, height, width, level, angle or incline. It uses the same principles as rocket guidance systems, except that your smartphone uses accelerometers and other sensors. To measure, just tap and move the phone from one position to another. The firm recently introduced Moasure One, a compact, motion-based measuring tool.

Available for Android and iOS

—Nitin Sreedhar