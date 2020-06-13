Zines for a good cause

The project was originally planned in April as a physical exhibition by Pulp Society, a contemporary art gallery and workshop space set up this year in Delhi by Vrinda Suneja, curator Sitara Chowfla and Tarini Sethi, co-founder, the Irregulars Art Fair, India’s first anti-art fair for independent artists. They came up with the idea of a zine game people could play together during the lockdown. “It was envisaged as an all-inclusive project, which would motivate artists to create something while giving them a sense of virtual companionship and being a part of something larger than themselves," says Chowfla. The idea was to create something interactive, not simply put up commissioned work on a virtual platform.