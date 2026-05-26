3 new fitness and tech innovations to help you crush your goals

The scorching temperatures and unbearable humidity notwithstanding, last week was packed with exciting developments in the multi-billion dollar fitness and wellness sector. Google, which owns the legacy tracker-cum-wearables brand FitBit, dropped a brand new wearable device (and a new app). Last month saw the launch of the latest version of arguably the world’s oldest and most popular running shoes Nike’s Pegasus 42. And if you think super shoes made Kenyan long distance runner Sebastian Sawe the first in the world to complete a sub-2 marathon, you err big time. Without carbs delivered by Maurten’s nutrition system, he would have run out of gas. Here are three things that are likely to make your fitness goals more enjoyable and achievable.

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FitBit Air Interest in screen-less wearables peaked last year after several members of the Indian cricket team started sporting the Whoop tracker. The high price (the cheapest Whoop 5.0 band costs र 21,990) and recurring subscription cost has resulted in its popularity eroding this year as many chose not to renew their subscriptions. Google, it seems, was paying attention. The company just launched its infinitely sleeker and much more affordable screen-free tracker FitBit Air. Priced at $99.99 in the US, the band is yet to be launched in India but is already available with online retailers. Alongside the new wearable, the company also launched the new AI-integrated Google Health companion app which replaces the FitBit app, and will be available in India from May 26 onwards. FitBit Air tracks sleep, activities, steps, skin temperature, heart rate and everything else you could dream of. It is also capable of automatically detecting your workouts. The new app has a new look, improved user interface and many more new features including the Google Health Coach. While tracking basic markers is free, advanced AI features such as Google Health Coach and in-depth insight/analysis are paywalled behind a recurring subscription.

My first impressions are that it is a likely winner from Google as the band is not only affordable (likely to be priced just under the र10,000-psychological barrier), but it is also sleek, non-intrusive, looks good and has a week-long battery life. The one drawback is the band doesn’t have a GPS tracker and uses an accelerometer, which means it will struggle to accurately track your walks, runs, swims and cycle rides.

Nike Pegasus 42 Runners are a different species when it comes to shoes. No matter how many pairs they have, they still need more for all the different kinds of training they post on Strava and Garmin. The rest are a lot more discerning and want shoes that are versatile and can multitask. For many years now, the Nike Pegasus (barring a few iterations) has been that versatile pair which is perfect as running shoes and trainers for a workout, comfortable as airport shoes, looks good with casual wear and also works well for playing some sports.

The legacy shoe’s latest iteration, Nike Pegasus 42, is arguably the slickest running shoe in the market today barring the Adizero Evo SL from Adidas. Pegasus 42 retains the range’s design DNA with a sleek silhouette that manages to fit in a wider toe box without compromising its good looks. There hasn't been wholesale changes to the upper from last year’s Pegasus 41 and it remains breathable while being just thick enough for winter comfort as well. However under the hood, this is a completely new shoe built on a brand new ReactX midsole, which is lighter than last year’s version, and like the Pegasus Premium it has a Nike Air Zoom unit sandwiched in the midsole running through the entire length of the shoe. The lighter and bouncier ReactX midsole and the full length curved Air Zoom unit underfoot make the Pegasus 42 a hugely improved shoe compared to the previous edition. The two combine to improve energy return upon foot strike, thereby improving your running economy and helping you go faster. A day after a 5-km run in the old Pegasus 41, I switched to the Pegasus 42 and ran for two weeks and there is a marked difference. The latest version is more responsive with significant energy return in the toe-off phase. It also sports a boat shape rocker geometry, though not very aggressive as in carbon-plated race day shoes, which helps in transition from foot-strike to toe-off. This is a great shoe for interval training, speed work and short to medium runs of distances up to half marathons.

Like last year’s version, it is a true all-rounder. It performed well in the gym, including free weights, and also handled the sudden changes in direction and running around on the padel court. It is also great for walking, but you would be doing the shoes a disservice if you don’t use them for other activities. However, at 300 grams it’s not the lightest pair. The best part, at र12,995 it doesn’t really break the bank.

Maurten hydrogels Records in endurance sports are tumbling faster than one can keep track of these days. Supershoes and advancements in sports science and training methodology have played a part, but both long distance runners Sebastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha would have run out of gas long before the finish line had it not been for cutting-edge nutrition supplements developed by the Swedish company Maurten, which is already very popular among both elite and recreational athletes. Maurten has developed a new hydrogel that bypasses the stomach upon ingestion and delivers carbs straight to the intestines, where it is absorbed and delivered to the muscles. This is a game-changer because most gels play havoc with your digestive system, with bloating and gagging being common complaints among even the most experienced users. Fuelling for a race requires data-based planning and for Maurten gels to do their magic, a fuelling strategy is crucial, which is what all elite athletes have in place and train for. At र1,000 per sachet on average, Maurten gels are expensive but they are so effective that almost all elite athletes, whether sponsored/supported by the brand or not, use Maurten products today. Even recreational athletes are turning to Maurten hydrogels to push them to their next personal best.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

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