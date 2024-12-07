Are pre-workout supplements worth the hype? Here's what you need to know
SummaryPre-workout supplements are all the rage. But do you really need them, and are they actually good for you?
The average amount of caffeine in an espresso shot is between 50-65mg. It is recommended that the amount of caffeine for adults through a day should not exceed 400mg. Coffee is also not the only source of caffeine. Fizzy drinks and sodas, chocolate, pain-killers, and of course tea (including green tea), are other items that add to the caffeine intake.
If you’ve been going to the gym, there is a chance you might be consuming a pre-workout supplement as well. These usually have between 150-300mg of caffeine. It’s basically a booster, a wake-up call to the system, to workout. But it’s like consuming three cups of coffee in a very short time rather than over the course of the day.