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4 effortless food swaps to protect from lifestyle diseases

Deepika Rathod
2 min read18 Jul 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Micro changes signal your body to absorb nutrients better,
Micro changes signal your body to absorb nutrients better, (Magnific)
Summary

Improve your diet with micro changes that are easy to follow to prevent long-term health risk

Gift this article

Healthy eating does not always need a complete diet overhaul. In my work as a nutritionist, I often see that the most sustainable changes begin with small, intelligent swaps made consistently. These swaps do not “cure” disease, and they are not magic. But they can support better blood sugar balance, gut health, energy, satiety, inflammation control, and overall metabolic health over time.

Healthy eating does not always need a complete diet overhaul. In my work as a nutritionist, I often see that the most sustainable changes begin with small, intelligent swaps made consistently. These swaps do not “cure” disease, and they are not magic. But they can support better blood sugar balance, gut health, energy, satiety, inflammation control, and overall metabolic health over time.

One client I worked with had frequent afternoon cravings, acidity, and poor energy despite eating mostly home-cooked meals. We did not start with a strict diet. We first improved her plate: better protein at breakfast, fewer packaged snacks, more plant diversity, and smarter carbohydrate choices. Within a few weeks, her cravings reduced and her energy felt steadier. This is often where real progress begins and it involves improving daily signals to the body without succumbing to a restrictive diet.

One client I worked with had frequent afternoon cravings, acidity, and poor energy despite eating mostly home-cooked meals. We did not start with a strict diet. We first improved her plate: better protein at breakfast, fewer packaged snacks, more plant diversity, and smarter carbohydrate choices. Within a few weeks, her cravings reduced and her energy felt steadier. This is often where real progress begins and it involves improving daily signals to the body without succumbing to a restrictive diet.

Also Read | How to achieve simultaneous fat loss and muscle gain with diet

1. Swap regular cooking tomatoes with sun-dried or naturally fermented tomatoes

Regular tomatoes are healthy too, so this is not about removing them. The idea is to occasionally use sun-dried or naturally fermented tomatoes as a flavor and nutrient booster. Sun-dried tomatoes offer concentrated taste, which can reduce the need for packaged sauces or excessive seasoning. Naturally fermented tomatoes, where suitable, may also support gut diversity.

Choose options without excess salt, sugar, vinegar, preservatives, or artificial additives. Add small amounts to chutneys, dals, eggs, millet bowls, soups, or salads.

2. Swap regular roti or bread with cooked-and-cooled rice

For some people, especially those who feel bloated with frequent wheat or bread, cooked-and-cooled rice can be a useful swap when portioned properly. When rice is cooked, cooled, and refrigerated, some starch converts into resistant starch, which behaves more like fiber and can support gut bacteria and a steadier glucose response.

A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cooked white rice cooled for 24 hours at 4°C and then reheated had higher resistant starch and produced a lower glycemic response compared with freshly cooked white rice.

This does not mean unlimited rice. Always refrigerate cooked rice safely, do not leave it at room temperature for long, and pair it with protein, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Also Read | How to adapt the Mediterranean Diet to the Indian plate

3. Swap packaged popcorn with roasted cumin-flavored makhana

Packaged popcorn can often contain refined oils, excess salt, artificial flavoring, and additives. Roasted makhana, or puffed lotus seeds, is a simple Indian snack that can offer crunch without the same processed load.

Roast it with a little ghee or cold-pressed oil, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, and a pinch of rock salt. For better satiety, pair it with nuts, seeds, or roasted chana. The goal is not constant snacking, but choosing snacks that support energy and digestion better.

4. Swap regular salad leaves with microgreens

Salad leaves are useful, but microgreens can add more plant diversity, flavor, texture, and micronutrient value in small quantities. They are easy to add to dals, soups, omelets, wraps, poha, rice bowls, sandwiches, or salads.

For clients who do not enjoy large salads, microgreens often work better because they are simple to include in everyday meals.

Small swaps matter because the body responds to what we repeat. More fiber, better nutrients, fewer ultra-processed foods, steadier blood sugar, and improved gut support can all contribute to lowering lifestyle-related disease risk over time.

Food is not just about calories. It is daily information for the body. Better swaps create better signals.

Also Read | How to complement your diet with whey protein

Deepika Rathod, Head Nutritionist & Foundational Medicine, Team Luke Coutinho.

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Meet the Author

Deepika Rathod

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLounge4 effortless food swaps to protect from lifestyle diseases

4 effortless food swaps to protect from lifestyle diseases

Deepika Rathod
2 min read18 Jul 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Micro changes signal your body to absorb nutrients better,
Micro changes signal your body to absorb nutrients better, (Magnific)
Summary

Improve your diet with micro changes that are easy to follow to prevent long-term health risk

Gift this article

Healthy eating does not always need a complete diet overhaul. In my work as a nutritionist, I often see that the most sustainable changes begin with small, intelligent swaps made consistently. These swaps do not “cure” disease, and they are not magic. But they can support better blood sugar balance, gut health, energy, satiety, inflammation control, and overall metabolic health over time.

Healthy eating does not always need a complete diet overhaul. In my work as a nutritionist, I often see that the most sustainable changes begin with small, intelligent swaps made consistently. These swaps do not “cure” disease, and they are not magic. But they can support better blood sugar balance, gut health, energy, satiety, inflammation control, and overall metabolic health over time.

One client I worked with had frequent afternoon cravings, acidity, and poor energy despite eating mostly home-cooked meals. We did not start with a strict diet. We first improved her plate: better protein at breakfast, fewer packaged snacks, more plant diversity, and smarter carbohydrate choices. Within a few weeks, her cravings reduced and her energy felt steadier. This is often where real progress begins and it involves improving daily signals to the body without succumbing to a restrictive diet.

One client I worked with had frequent afternoon cravings, acidity, and poor energy despite eating mostly home-cooked meals. We did not start with a strict diet. We first improved her plate: better protein at breakfast, fewer packaged snacks, more plant diversity, and smarter carbohydrate choices. Within a few weeks, her cravings reduced and her energy felt steadier. This is often where real progress begins and it involves improving daily signals to the body without succumbing to a restrictive diet.

Also Read | How to achieve simultaneous fat loss and muscle gain with diet

1. Swap regular cooking tomatoes with sun-dried or naturally fermented tomatoes

Regular tomatoes are healthy too, so this is not about removing them. The idea is to occasionally use sun-dried or naturally fermented tomatoes as a flavor and nutrient booster. Sun-dried tomatoes offer concentrated taste, which can reduce the need for packaged sauces or excessive seasoning. Naturally fermented tomatoes, where suitable, may also support gut diversity.

Choose options without excess salt, sugar, vinegar, preservatives, or artificial additives. Add small amounts to chutneys, dals, eggs, millet bowls, soups, or salads.

2. Swap regular roti or bread with cooked-and-cooled rice

For some people, especially those who feel bloated with frequent wheat or bread, cooked-and-cooled rice can be a useful swap when portioned properly. When rice is cooked, cooled, and refrigerated, some starch converts into resistant starch, which behaves more like fiber and can support gut bacteria and a steadier glucose response.

A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cooked white rice cooled for 24 hours at 4°C and then reheated had higher resistant starch and produced a lower glycemic response compared with freshly cooked white rice.

This does not mean unlimited rice. Always refrigerate cooked rice safely, do not leave it at room temperature for long, and pair it with protein, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Also Read | How to adapt the Mediterranean Diet to the Indian plate

3. Swap packaged popcorn with roasted cumin-flavored makhana

Packaged popcorn can often contain refined oils, excess salt, artificial flavoring, and additives. Roasted makhana, or puffed lotus seeds, is a simple Indian snack that can offer crunch without the same processed load.

Roast it with a little ghee or cold-pressed oil, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, and a pinch of rock salt. For better satiety, pair it with nuts, seeds, or roasted chana. The goal is not constant snacking, but choosing snacks that support energy and digestion better.

4. Swap regular salad leaves with microgreens

Salad leaves are useful, but microgreens can add more plant diversity, flavor, texture, and micronutrient value in small quantities. They are easy to add to dals, soups, omelets, wraps, poha, rice bowls, sandwiches, or salads.

For clients who do not enjoy large salads, microgreens often work better because they are simple to include in everyday meals.

Small swaps matter because the body responds to what we repeat. More fiber, better nutrients, fewer ultra-processed foods, steadier blood sugar, and improved gut support can all contribute to lowering lifestyle-related disease risk over time.

Food is not just about calories. It is daily information for the body. Better swaps create better signals.

Also Read | How to complement your diet with whey protein

Deepika Rathod, Head Nutritionist & Foundational Medicine, Team Luke Coutinho.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Deepika Rathod

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLounge4 effortless food swaps to protect from lifestyle diseases
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