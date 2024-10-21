A taste of Indian history with chef Vikas Khanna

Acclaimed chef Vikas Khanna is one of the pioneers of Indian dining, and this week, he will be in Delhi serving a curated menu of dishes to mark 100 years of Hindustan Times. The event, titled The Taste of Time, will include music and theatrical performances related to key moments of the country’s history.

Over the course of two evenings, the cuisine as well as the performances will give diners a glimpse into pivotal moments in India’s history, including the 1983 World Cup Win, and culture as well as provide peek into the future with India entering the space age.

Also read: Indian citizen astronaut to fly to space in upcoming mission, you can apply too Khanna made a name for himself with his Michelin-starred New York restaurant, Junoon, which had a waitlist that ran for months when it opened in 2011. In March this year, Khanna opened a new restaurant in New York, Bungalow, which turns the spotlight on cuisines from lesser-known parts of and the country’s vast variety of ingredients. Apart from variety, it’s also unexpected ingredients that are showcased; for instance, the features different types of Indian roses—Lucknow’s Damask Rose goes into the gulkand, roses from Kannauj are cooked with paneer, and pink rose buds from Amritsar are used in the rose water and sherbets.

Khanna has earned fame not just with his food but also his charismatic on-screen presence with shows like MasterChef India. He has authored about 40 books, spanning different genres from cookbooks for children to those that focus on various facets of Indian cuisine. Six years ago, he opened India’s first culinary museum showcasing regional utensils at his alma mater Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration in Manipal. At 52, the chef continues to be unstoppable.