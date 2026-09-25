30 sweets and snacks to eat your way across India

RATABI, KASHI NATH PAN, KOLKATA

This shop in Bhimghosh Lane in Darjipara in North Kolkata is easy to miss. But those who know know. It has no signboard on the outside; it is inside the shop. There’s nothing extraordinary here: just some sweets displayed in the glass cabinet in front and stacks of boxes lined up on the side—standing in that narrow lane, you also get a glimpse of the workshop at the back. Kashi Nath Pan is over 130 years old and it has stuck to its core strength: no-frills mishti, made with chana—no sweets in jewelled tones or modern fusion flavours. Ask for their ratabi, the flat, round sweet with a depression at the centre, with a light sprinkling of pista on the top. This is sondesh stripped down to basics, and not overwhelmed by other flavours. The shop is also famous for its mishti sada doi (white sweet curd).