30 sweets and snacks to eat your way across India

The festive season is upon us, which means there’s going to be a lot of mithai in your life. Before you know it, those little sugary treats—soaked in syrup, drenched in ghee, studded with nuts and what-not—will take over festive tables, goodie bags and everything in between. But what’s mithai without some namkeen to balance it out? Crunchy, savoury and gloriously deep-fried, they are the perfect foil to all that sweetness. A handful of sev in between bites of kaju katli, a samosa or two after too many laddoos—there’s so much to choose from. So, as we bring you our favourite barfis, jalebis and halwa to usher in the celebrations—we’re also making room for vadas, fish rolls and samosas on the side.