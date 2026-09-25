30 sweets and snacks to eat your way across India

The festive season is upon us, which means there’s going to be a lot of mithai in your life. Before you know it, those little sugary treats—soaked in syrup, drenched in ghee, studded with nuts and what-not—will take over festive tables, goodie bags and everything in between. But what’s mithai without some namkeen to balance it out? Crunchy, savoury and gloriously deep-fried, they are the perfect foil to all that sweetness. A handful of sev in between bites of kaju katli, a samosa or two after too many laddoos—there’s so much to choose from. So, as we bring you our favourite barfis, jalebis and halwa to usher in the celebrations—we’re also making room for vadas, fish rolls and samosas on the side.
The festive season is upon us, which means there’s going to be a lot of mithai in your life. Before you know it, those little sugary treats—soaked in syrup, drenched in ghee, studded with nuts and what-not—will take over festive tables, goodie bags and everything in between. But what’s mithai without some namkeen to balance it out? Crunchy, savoury and gloriously deep-fried, they are the perfect foil to all that sweetness. A handful of sev in between bites of kaju katli, a samosa or two after too many laddoos—there’s so much to choose from. So, as we bring you our favourite barfis, jalebis and halwa to usher in the celebrations—we’re also making room for vadas, fish rolls and samosas on the side.
CHITRAKOOT, SWEET BENGAL, MUMBAI
Chitrakoot is not a mishti you will find at your regular Bengali sweet shop. The rectangular golden-brown sweet can be described as a cross between gulab jamun and langcha (the cylindrical deep-fried sweet made of chana or cottage cheese). Some say it is named after the Chitrakoot mountains in the Vindhyas, where Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman spent many years of their exile. Available in select sweet shops in Kolkata and elsewhere in Bengal, it is made with a combination of sooji, maida, khoya kheer and chana, where the dough is kneaded until it achieves a smooth, lump-free texture. It is then cut into squares/rectangles, deep fried in ghee, and soaked in sugar syrup. Miles away from its origin, at Sweet Bengal in Mumbai, chitrakoot is a decadent and moreish treat garnished with powdery khoya and chopped pistachios.
CHITRAKOOT, SWEET BENGAL, MUMBAI
Chitrakoot is not a mishti you will find at your regular Bengali sweet shop. The rectangular golden-brown sweet can be described as a cross between gulab jamun and langcha (the cylindrical deep-fried sweet made of chana or cottage cheese). Some say it is named after the Chitrakoot mountains in the Vindhyas, where Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman spent many years of their exile. Available in select sweet shops in Kolkata and elsewhere in Bengal, it is made with a combination of sooji, maida, khoya kheer and chana, where the dough is kneaded until it achieves a smooth, lump-free texture. It is then cut into squares/rectangles, deep fried in ghee, and soaked in sugar syrup. Miles away from its origin, at Sweet Bengal in Mumbai, chitrakoot is a decadent and moreish treat garnished with powdery khoya and chopped pistachios.
NAMKEEN, OM’S NAMKEEN, INDORE
Namkeen is an essential part of Indore’s food culture, ranging from fine, crisp sev and spicy dal to elaborate mixtures studded with nuts, lentils and fried morsels. Light, crunchy and boldly seasoned, they are eaten with tea, sprinkled over poha and used to add texture to everyday meals. For visitors, picking up a packet or two of local namkeen is a great way to take the taste of Indore home. At Om’s Namkeen in New Palasia, the selection is laid out across the counter for customers to taste before buying. The shop’s generous sampling makes it easy to explore the many varieties and pick favourites.
ALLE BELLE, THE GOAN KITCHEN, MARGAO
This tea-time treat highlights abundant Goan produce: rice, coconut and jaggery. The trio find their way into many Goan sweets and one of them is the alle belle. Essentially, they are rice pancakes or crepes stuffed with a coconut and jaggery. Some jazz it up with cashew or a hint of cardamom, some also add food colour to the rice mixture. The Goan Kitchen is a food venture based in the south that’s endeavouring to preserve lesser known Goan dishes and recipes. At their small store in Margao (they also do sit-down meals), alle belle is one of the many sweet treats sold on the counter, and once a week, features in their daily menu.
AMBA BARFI, CHITALE BANDHU MITHAIWALE, PUNE
The bakarwadi is iconic, but the amba barfi is equally beloved and addictive. The fudgy sweet prepared with Alphonso mango pulp has been around since the store opened back in the 1950s. The recipe involves combining sweetened milk solids or khoya with fresh mango pulp, and finishing with a dusting of cardamom powder and chopped pistachios. Although amba barfi is best enjoyed at the peak of the mango season in Maharashtra, between April and June, it is also available in vacuum sealed boxes on e-commerce sites throughout the year.
MUTTON SAMOSA, NOSTALGIA, MUMBAI
Amid the buzz of a dozen coffee shops, bars and restaurants in Versova, is Nostalgia—a small bakery-cum-cafe serving warm puffs, quiches and keema rolls, cakes and pastries, and even a Milo shake. But the mutton patti samosas are the real draw, and they sell out real fast. The crust is flaky and the filling is generous and adequately spiced. While your order gets ready, brush up on your Andaz Apna Apna memory with the 1994 cult film’s dialogues plastered across the walls.
DALMOTH, NETRAM AJAY KUMAR, LUCKNOW
Dalmoth is the quintessential Lakhnawi nashta with evening chai. Made with whole lentils, usually masoor dal, moth beans, thin besan sev and nuts, the crunchy, spicy and tangy snack is a regular fixture in almost all homes in Lucknow. Sandwiched between slices of buttered bread, it also makes for a filling mid-day snack or a late-night indulgence. While every old market in the city has a favourite shop selling dalmoth, Netram Ajay Kumar in Aminabad does one of the best versions. The over 150-year-old establishment known for their kachori and jalebi, makes the dalmoth in desi ghee, goes easy on chilli and pepper and is generous with cashews.
DABELI , MOHAN DABELI, BHUJ
Dabeli, also known as double roti, is a Kutch speciality made by stuffing a pav with spiced potato, a unique spice mix, chutneys, peanuts, sev and pomegranate. The result is sweet, spicy, tangy and crunchy, all at once. The snack is believed to have originated in Mandvi in Kutch and is now found across Gujarat and beyond. Mohan Dabeli on Hospital Road has been serving the snack for more than 40 years. Started by Mohan Shamji Rajgor, the cart is now run by his son Dipesh Rajgor and his uncle. The family continues to use the original masala recipe, made with 34 ingredients. New varieties include cheese, cheese dry fruit, dal bateta, bhel, jam-sauce, and more.
GHEE CAKE, Supreme BAKERS, ERNAKULAM
The range of chai-time snacks in Kerala is astounding—from vadas, murukkus, chips to eggs puffs and more. Then there is ghee cake—a moist, spongy tea cake made with flour, sugar, eggs, ghee and milk with a hint of nutmeg powder. Supreme Bakers in Ernakulam makes one of the best and most popular versions. The bakery has been around since the 1980s and is popular for a range of snacks from fresh cakes and pastries to biscuits, puffs and traditional snacks like achappam (rose cookies), Kerala mixture and cream bun.
HURIGALU, SUBBAMMA STORES, BENGALURU
The hurigalu is an old-time Bengaluru snack, of roasted whole moong, moth beans, chickpea, horse gram along with peanuts, roasted chana dal and copra or dry coconut slivers. The skill is in getting the right blend of the various legumes because each of them requires a different roasting temperature to bring the right amount of crunch. It can be quite spicy because some of the beans are coated with a red chilli paste that stains your fingers—so beware. The hurigalu was a popular snack in the neighbourhoods of Malleswaram, Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet, where it’s still sold today. Shop at Subbamma’s stores in Basavanagudi, started in the 1930s as Srinivasa Stores, but more famous for its founder, or Hurigalu Angadi, in Malleswaram, where it’s been made since 1961.
DANEDAR MILK CAKE, GOPAL SWEETS, CHANDIGARH
Gopal Sweets might be known for the coconut barfi, milk cakes and Bengali sweets, but it’s the Danedar Milk Cake that is a must-try. With subtle notes of cardamom and saffron along with pistachios, ghee, sugar and milk, this delicious cake melts in the mouth, something that is rare to find in regular milk cakes. It is a great accompaniment to tea time snacks and conversations. The best part? You can even order directly from their website or Amazon to your location in case Chandigarh is too far to visit.
PUTHARO, ROADSIDE VENDORS, SHILLONG
In Shillong, you will find women running tiny stalls by the roadside selling jingbam dih sha—traditional tea-time snacks, typically steamed or fried rice cakes made of rice flour and jaggery. The most loved of them all is putharo, a steamed rice pancake that is usually served with pork curry and a sweet coconut jaggery chutney, or simply eaten as a snack. It is made with coarsely ground native rice, and traditionally steamed in earthenware pots. Putharo is best enjoyed with piping hot red tea, or sha saw.
MIRCHI BADA, CHOUDHARY NAMKEEN, JODHPUR
A visit to Jodhpur is incomplete without a piping hot mirchi bada from Choudhary Namkeen, near Gandhi Maidan. Part of the joy is watching the green chillies being slit, stuffed, coated and fried in large batches. The potato stuffing is the main thing here—spicy but with a hint of sweetness. So it isn’t as fiery as it looks. And no chutney is served or needed. If the heat still gets to you, order the hot imarti alongside to cool things down. It’s best eaten standing right there with a cup of chai.
PAZHAMPORI, ALAPPUZHA, KERALA
A ripe nendran banana, sliced lengthwise, dipped in rice-flour batter, fried till the edges crisp and the inside caramelises. At the no-frills, Raja Tea Stall by the backwaters in Pallathuruthy, relish the hot snack while watching houseboats pass by. Malayalis love their pazhampori paired unexpectedly with beef fry, for its sweet and spicy combination. But it works perfectly well with a cup of kattan chaaya (black tea) too. Give it a try.
GHARI, BABUBHAI SWEETS, SURAT
Ghari is Surat’s festive sweet: a round crisp shell with a soft, fudgy filling made of mawa, sugar, ghee, and dry fruits. Local lore credits Surat confectioner Devshankar Shukla with making the first ghari; the sweet was supposedly served to Maratha warrior Tatya Tope’s soldiers during the 1857 rebellion. Suratis traditionally eat it on Chandni Padva, the autumn festival just after the full moon. Babubhai Sweets has been serving Surat’s favourite sweet since 1934, and now has numerous branches. The sweet is now available in kesar, malai kesar, pista, and malai pista flavours. This is a really rich sweet; a piece goes a long way with a cup of tea.
DODA BARFI, OM SWEETS, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION
Gurugram may not have a long list of foods it can call its own, but doda barfi from Om Sweets has become something of a local institution. Started in 1960 by the Kathuria brothers, Om Sweets has grown well beyond its original footprint, with multiple outlets across Gurugram, Delhi and Faridabad. The doda barfi recipe came from Multan, now in Pakistan, and is still made the old-fashioned way. A special wheat sprout called angoori is stored in earthen pots, then sun-dried and ground to form its grainy, flavourful base. Also known as Indian fudge, it is nutty, rich and goes well with a cup of tea.
SAMOSIS, PORWAL JI KE SPECIAL MINI SAMOSA, NOIDA
When in Noida’s Sector 19, you may notice “Porwal ji ke special mini samosa” outside Suryoday Financial Bank on Arjun Saldana Marg. At this unassuming pushcart, Honey Porwal and his father dole out bread and mixed pakoras and their signature samosis. The zesty aloo and matar filling has hints of cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom, but the complete ingredients in the 10-masala mix is a Porwal-family secret. Expertly double-fried, the thin pastry is non-oily and shatteringly crunchy. The cocktail size is perfect for a mini-indulgence.
MATARA, RADHEY LAL PARAMPARA, LUCKNOW
When in Lucknow, try this local speciality at Radhey Lal Parampara. Matara or matar ki chaat features boiled, seasoned and mashed dried white peas shaped into a patty and shallow fried. The starch crisps into a crunchy outer layer around a soft interior, almost shammi kebab-esque in texture and bite. Embellished only with ginger slivers and a squeeze of lemon, this delicious, rather ordinary looking, dish holds its own among Lucknow’s chaat heavyweights.
BISCUIT ROTTI, THE BALLI SHOP, MANGALURU
Also known locally as biscoot rotti, this deep-fried snack looks like a thick poori with the texture of a kachori. Biscuit rotti is stuffed with a thin layer of spiced grated coconut, mustard seeds, chilli powder and hing. A good one can be savoured on its own, but some folks do like a fresh coconut chutney alongside. It stays good for a day or so, which means you can always stock up on a few. The Balli Shop on Car Street is a small long-standing shop dedicated to fried snacks, which sees scores of customers queuing up everyday. Pick from the rows of trays that welcome you.
PANEER JALEBI, OLD FAMOUS JALEBI WALA, DARIBA KALAN, OLD DELHI
If you believe there’s nothing better than a thin, crispy jalebi, let us introduce you to paneer jalebi from a century-old sweet shop. Plump, golden and crisp on the outside, it gives way to a soft, rich paneer centre soaked in desi ghee and sugar syrup. The result is a delicious mix of caramelised sweetness, buttery richness, and a subtle sour note from the paneer, one that, trust us, grows on you with every bite.
AMBADE, CHUTNEY, HOTEL DEEPA COMFORTS, MANGALURU
Biscuit ambade or uddina bonde are other names this snack goes by. Consider it a round version of the medu vada. Made in the same way with split urad dal batter and aromatics, small lemon-sized balls (you do get single portion large versions the size of a tennis ball) are dropped into hot oil and fried. It is always had with some chutney on the side or sambar too. They are crisp on the outside, and soft and springy on the inside. Chutney, the vegetarian restaurant at Hotel Deepa Comforts, is where you will find them. It’s a great place for breakfast, but it’s the evening snacks of ambade that you should visit for.
MALAI KHAJJA, N. LOOKMANJI MITHAIWALA PVT. LTD, MUMBAI
This Mohammad Ali Road institution, which has been around for decades, is popular for its mithai but you’ll find many lining up for the malai khajja—a creamy sweet treat that makes for a great tea accompaniment. This square-shaped sweet features layers of flaky puff pastry, with a thick smear of malai (you also get a mawa variant) at the centre. These are topped with silver foil and chopped nuts. The best way to eat the khajja is to warm it up in the oven and cut it into equal squares so you get a bite of everything.
KHOVA NAAN, ALBERT BAKERY, BENGALURU
Fresh out of the oven crispy and flaky puff pastry encasing a warm, gooey mixture of khoya or slow-simmered milk—there’s a reason Albert Bakery’s khova naan is so addictive. While you have the classic version, there is also one with a sweet, shredded coconut filling and a savoury one with minced meat. The over 100-year-old bakery in Frazer Town retains its old-school approach with no-nonsense interiors and the aroma of bakes hanging in the air. Make sure you get there early when doors open in the afternoon, as their bakes are made fresh in limited batches. Not to mention, they sell out quickly.
JOUZI HALWA, HAMEEDI CONFECTIONERS, HYDERABAD
This ruby-hued sweet halwa traces its origins to Turkey and was also fondly patronised by the last nizam of Hyderabad, earning it the moniker of a royal confection. It’s a speciality sweet that’s been made at Hameedi Confectioners for over a century, which has since expanded with more outposts in the city. Slow-cooked over several hours, jouzi (nutmeg) halwa is made with a closely guarded recipe featuring oodles of milk, ghee and nuts, laced with spices like nutmeg and saffron, and topped with silver foil for that final flourish. It’s rich, decadent and a small piece goes a long way, savoured with a strong cup of Irani chai.
CHOCOLATE BARFI, PREM SWEETS, JAMMU
If you find yourself transiting through Jammu airport, head to boarding Gate 5 and the Prem Sweets outlet. Do yourself a favour and get a box of their chocolate barfi and patisa (similar to soan papri). Founded in 1925 in Kud, Prem Sweets also has a shop in Jammu city. The chocolate barfi is fudgy and chewy; the patisa, made from besan, flaky. Suffused with desi ghee, these very addictive mithais are not for the weak-hearted or those who count every calorie as they breathe. But you are missing out on something if you don’t try them. It’s the essence of Jammu’s large-heartedness and desi ghee culture channelled into these two traditional sweets.
RATABI, KASHI NATH PAN, KOLKATA
This shop in Bhimghosh Lane in Darjipara in North Kolkata is easy to miss. But those who know know. It has no signboard on the outside; it is inside the shop. There’s nothing extraordinary here: just some sweets displayed in the glass cabinet in front and stacks of boxes lined up on the side—standing in that narrow lane, you also get a glimpse of the workshop at the back. Kashi Nath Pan is over 130 years old and it has stuck to its core strength: no-frills mishti, made with chana—no sweets in jewelled tones or modern fusion flavours. Ask for their ratabi, the flat, round sweet with a depression at the centre, with a light sprinkling of pista on the top. This is sondesh stripped down to basics, and not overwhelmed by other flavours. The shop is also famous for its mishti sada doi (white sweet curd).
SEV BARFI, THARU’S MUKHI BHANDAR, MUMBAI
The Sindhi speciality sev barfi or singar ji mithai, is a unique sweet. It’s fudgey and grainy, more like thick rabdi mixed with sev, than a solid barfi. An indulgent treat, it’s best eaten with a spoon. The chickpea-flour sev is made without any salt and spices for perfect pairing with the thick khoya. One of the best places to find it is at Tharu’s in the Sindhi neighbourhood of Khar West in Mumbai. It’s one of those rare shops missing from delivery apps. You will have to stand in a long queue to buy a box and that’s the beauty of it.
POOTHAREKULU, EMERALD MITHAI SHOP AND G. PULLA REDDY SWEETS, HYDERABAD
To say that pootharekulu is a delicate rice roll will be a disservice to the effort that goes into making it. It is a culinary marvel of rice starch turned into wafer-thin layers stuffed with dry fruits shavings. Sweetened with sugar or jaggery, it melts in the mouth. Two of Hyderabad’s most popular mithai destinations, Emerald Mithai Shop and G. Pulla Reddy Sweets, are known for this unique sweet treat. Since it doesn’t have milk as an ingredient, it can last for a few days when stored in the fridge. But, the cold hardens its whimsical, translucent structure and takes away some if its magic. Eat it as soon as you get your hands on it.
BATATA VADA, KARJAT RAILWAY STATION
There are many versions of the batata vada available out there, but there is something magical about the ones sold at the Karjat railway station, located an hour-a-half from Mumbai by road. It’s quite an experience watching vendors wrap plump delectable vadas in leaves and add heaps of fried green chillies as accompaniments. The rustic flavour with hints of hing, garlic, curry leaves and kothmir (coriander), and the tempering of mustard seeds really set these hot stuffed fritters apart. Go ahead, hop on to a train to Karjat just to have a bite of this delicious snack.
AKHROT MITHAI, AMARDEEP SWEETS, JAIPUR
Rich caramelised goodness—that is akhrot mithai for you. It is unique to the Pink City, and you will find visitors lining up outside Amardeep Sweets to bring back boxes full of the sweet with them. The mithai stands out in the display for its burnished ochre colour and a garnish of green pistachios. Crunchy walnuts are caramelised with mawa, milk, and many more ingredients, to create this sweet, which lies somewhere between a barfi, fudge and halwa. If you want to create a particularly indulgent spread for this festive season, I would suggest serving akhrot mithai with a cup of kesar badam doodh.
FISH ROLL, CAMPARI, KOLKATA
Operating for a few hours every evening, Campari, in the busy Gariahat area of Kolkata, may seem like an excuse for a restaurant. With a couple of tables and some standing room, it is a stop for some of the most addictive savoury snacks in the city. Their widely loved fish roll, as thick as a mini bolster, does not compromise on quality or quantity. Despite the deep-fried, heavy-duty look and feel, the snack feels surprisingly light on the stomach, not overtly oily or requiring the staple of digestives, like Gelusil, that Bengalis like to line their stomach with after sinful culinary indulgences.
Compiled by Aravinda Anantharaman, Avantika Bhuyan, Jahnabee Borah, Nipa Charagi, Arzoo Dina, Somak Ghoshal, Nivedita Jayaram Pawar, Reem Khokhar, Teja Lele, Joanna Lobo, Shirin Mehrotra, Ruth D’Souza Prabhu, Prachi Joshi, Rituparna Roy, Geetika Sachdev, Priyanko Sarkar, and Pooja Singh.