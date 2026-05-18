Can tinned ‘aamras’ capture the taste of summer?

Every Maharashtrian worth his salt waits for the first hapus. And of course, the aamras that follows. My father and uncle still rewind to childhood summers when they were entrusted with making ras. Ripe mangoes had to be soaked in cool water, followed by serious work: squeezing the fruit, mashing the pulp, scraping every last bit from the skin, and vying to nibble at the fleshy koi (seed).
Years later, my cousins and I repeated the ritual in our ancestral home in Hubli, Karnataka. Different children, same sticky fingers, and the same urgency to grab the seed before someone else did. Aamras, neither dessert nor drink, is a seasonal event awaited in countless homes.
India’s mango loyalties are famously regional. There is Dasheri in the north, Himsagar in Bengal, Banganapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Badami in Karnataka, and Kesar in Gujarat. But Alphonso, or hapus, is the uncrowned king. Native to Maharashtra’s Konkan coast, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, it owes its sweetness and aroma to the region’s laterite soil, sea breeze, and fierce summer heat.
The story of Alphonso goes back over four centuries to the Portuguese colonial era, when grafting techniques were used to improve local varieties. Named after Alfonso de Albuquerque, it became India’s most coveted mango.