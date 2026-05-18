Can tinned ‘aamras’ capture the taste of summer?

The appeal is clear: consistent quality, longer shelf life, and the chance to enjoy aamras after summer ends. Chirag Nemani, vice president, sales and marketing at Swad, says the company’s journey with canned mango pulp began more than three decades ago. “We started in 1992 with Alphonso pulp for export markets, and then expanded into Kesar pulp,” he says. “There are many players today, but we are one of the largest producers of mango pulp in consumer packs. We manufacture nearly 1,80,000 cans every day, palletise them, and ship them across markets in India and abroad.” The long shelf life (between 18 and 24 months from the date of production) and easy-to-carry packaging means NRIs often pack them to carry a taste of the season back home.