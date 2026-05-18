Can tinned ‘aamras’ capture the taste of summer?

Every Maharashtrian worth his salt waits for the first hapus. And of course, the aamras that follows. My father and uncle still rewind to childhood summers when they were entrusted with making ras. Ripe mangoes had to be soaked in cool water, followed by serious work: squeezing the fruit, mashing the pulp, scraping every last bit from the skin, and vying to nibble at the fleshy koi (seed).