Can tinned ‘aamras’ capture the taste of summer?

Every Maharashtrian worth his salt waits for the first hapus. And of course, the aamras that follows. My father and uncle still rewind to childhood summers when they were entrusted with making ras. Ripe mangoes had to be soaked in cool water, followed by serious work: squeezing the fruit, mashing the pulp, scraping every last bit from the skin, and vying to nibble at the fleshy koi (seed).
Every Maharashtrian worth his salt waits for the first hapus. And of course, the aamras that follows. My father and uncle still rewind to childhood summers when they were entrusted with making ras. Ripe mangoes had to be soaked in cool water, followed by serious work: squeezing the fruit, mashing the pulp, scraping every last bit from the skin, and vying to nibble at the fleshy koi (seed).
Years later, my cousins and I repeated the ritual in our ancestral home in Hubli, Karnataka. Different children, same sticky fingers, and the same urgency to grab the seed before someone else did. Aamras, neither dessert nor drink, is a seasonal event awaited in countless homes.
Years later, my cousins and I repeated the ritual in our ancestral home in Hubli, Karnataka. Different children, same sticky fingers, and the same urgency to grab the seed before someone else did. Aamras, neither dessert nor drink, is a seasonal event awaited in countless homes.
India’s mango loyalties are famously regional. There is Dasheri in the north, Himsagar in Bengal, Banganapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Badami in Karnataka, and Kesar in Gujarat. But Alphonso, or hapus, is the uncrowned king. Native to Maharashtra’s Konkan coast, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, it owes its sweetness and aroma to the region’s laterite soil, sea breeze, and fierce summer heat.
The story of Alphonso goes back over four centuries to the Portuguese colonial era, when grafting techniques were used to improve local varieties. Named after Alfonso de Albuquerque, it became India’s most coveted mango.
The origin of aamras remains the subject of a culinary tug-of-war between Maharashtra and Gujarat. The differences are subtle but telling. In the former, it is usually thick, textured, and undiluted. Gujarati versions, on the other hand, can be slightly looser, and sometimes blended with milk. Some households add cardamom or saffron; others stir in a spoonful of ghee, partly for flavour and partly because of the old Ayurvedic belief that ghee tempers the “hot” nature of mangoes.
Everyone loves ras, but not everyone agrees on how it should be made. In Pune, Veena Kulkarni, grandmother to four children aged between eight and 18, says she has prepared aamras the same way for half a century—entirely by hand. “Pressing the mangoes by hand keeps the fibre and body intact,” she says. “A blender makes it too smooth. Real aamras should feel rich and pulpy, not like a drink.” The pairing of aamras with puri or poli (roti) is close to scripture in Maharashtra. Unusual accompaniments include puran poli, rice, and dhokla.
Mumbai-based restaurateur Deepa Awchat believes no modern plating can improve upon the original. “Aamras asks for very little,” she says. “Hot puris, maybe some batata bhaaji, and people you like around the table.”
The emotional attachment often extends far beyond the season. Swati Patel, a Maharashtrian married into a Gujarati family, freezes batches every year. “By the time mango season ends, I usually have seven kilos of aamras tucked away in freezer bags,” she says. “Those packets are prized in our house.”
Outside India, the longing is sharper. Shriya Nene, who has lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, for nearly two decades, says summer begins only when she picks up a box of mangoes from Indian grocery store Patel Brothers. “That box is the most emotional package of the year for me,” she says. “It carries childhood summers back home.”
The nostalgia explains why aamras is now a growing packaged-food category. Mumbai-based Aamrai Organic focuses on hand-pressed Alphonso and Kesar variants without excessive sugar or additives. Sindhudurg-based Devgad Mango is renowned for its tinned aamras, while Pune-based Anjani Food Products offers Alphonso and local Payari pulp. Larger players such as Jalgaon-based Jain Farm Fresh and regional companies like Thane-based Mangal have entered the market too, while tinned pulp from local Maharashtrian brands such as Swad, Gondhalekar's, Gardens of Vaitarna, and Gramlok Naturals can also be bought online.
The appeal is clear: consistent quality, longer shelf life, and the chance to enjoy aamras after summer ends. Chirag Nemani, vice president, sales and marketing at Swad, says the company’s journey with canned mango pulp began more than three decades ago. “We started in 1992 with Alphonso pulp for export markets, and then expanded into Kesar pulp,” he says. “There are many players today, but we are one of the largest producers of mango pulp in consumer packs. We manufacture nearly 1,80,000 cans every day, palletise them, and ship them across markets in India and abroad.” The long shelf life (between 18 and 24 months from the date of production) and easy-to-carry packaging means NRIs often pack them to carry a taste of the season back home.
In India, mango season is now synonymous with modern desserts such as tiramisu, parfaits, and sorbets, but aamras remains undefeated. At Ellora Milk Centre, a long-running dairy in Vadodara that turns to aamras production every summer, people line up every day. “No matter what new mango desserts arrive, aamras has its own loyal following,” says Kishorbhai Diwan, adding that the centre sells between 750 to 1,000 kg of aamras each day.
Even modern chefs often circle back to that truth. Mumbai-based food content creator and owner of Indu Ice Cream chef Saloni Kukreja experiments with pairings such as aamras tadgola puri, mango matcha and mango sago pudding, proving the endless adaptability of mangoes. Perhaps it’s because aamras can’t really be improved. For there is no culinary engineering, only ripe fruit.
In my home, the waiting is finally over. My daughter is no longer asking what I once did: Is it aamras time yet?
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.