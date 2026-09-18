These are Ahmedabad's most design-forward cafés

The first thing people notice at Native Stories is the setting. The café opened in 2024, and sits inside the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), a 17-acre urban forest in the heart of Ahmedabad. The interiors are simple and unfussy. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the greenery outside, blurring the line between indoors and outdoors. The design keeps the focus on the landscape rather than competing with it. As for the menu, it has seasonal specials such as tuver and Kathiyawadi favourites, including sukhdi, a traditional Gujarati sweet made with whole wheat flour, jaggery and ghee.
For founder Bhargav Vyas, the café’s identity started with its location. The CEE campus, founded by environmentalist Kartikeya Sarabhai, has for more than four decades been a centre for environmental education and conservation. “The vision was to create a culinary experience rooted in sustainability and mindful living,” he says.
In Ahmedabad, design has long extended beyond landmark buildings. It’s been part of everyday life for decades. Institutions like the National Institute of Design and CEPT University have shaped generations of architects and designers, with the work of Balkrishna Doshi, Louis Kahn, and Le Corbusier giving the city a strong architectural identity.
The design culture is now showing up in the neighbourhood café. Native Stories, Café Otenga, The Barnyard Co., MRDA, The Project Café, Kaffa Coffee Roasters, Zen Café, and a new garden café from the team behind Bucky, a diner and gallery that’s now an artistic venue, serve more than food and coffee. They’re being designed as places that bring architecture, food, and conversation to the same table.
At Native Stories, it means leaving traditional recipes alone rather than reinterpreting them. The menu sticks to regional fare—mixed bhajiya and muthiya (savoury dumplings), parathas and mixed kathol (pulses)/bharelu shaak (stuffed vegetables) and thepla. “We don’t want to add unnecessary fusion or alter recipes to follow trends,” Vyas says.
Slowing down turns out to be a common thread in these cafés. After all, design isn’t just about how a place looks, but also about how it changes behaviour. Architect Rohan Bhargade, founder of Mudra Design Studio and designer of the café The Barnyard Co., built the project around this idea. The design takes inspiration from an industrial loft—upcycled bottles line the facade, while pallet wood salvaged from fruit cartons forms the ceiling. The large windows and skylights usher in natural light. “The landscaping, the openness, even the way people naturally move around are designed to create a sense of calm,” he says. It encourages them to slow down rather than simply eat and leave. The menu takes a similar approach, offsetting burgers, pizzas, and sizzlers with soups, ramen bowls and soba, and Indian curries.
This is a shift from what café culture has largely become: interchangeable. Many contemporary cafés, with similar interiors and menus, could exist almost anywhere. The city’s newer cafés are going the other way, drawing on local architecture, and local produce and flavours.
Project Otenga, meanwhile, evolved from a design research project at NID to its present avatar. Started by Kabyashree Borgohain from Assam and Dayananda Meitei from Manipur, it serves foods from the North-East. Its plant-filled space combines an open café and a creative work studio, reflecting their interest in slow design and creating a community for collaboration and learning. The menu includes mosdeng, a Tripuri fish salad seasoned with fresh-roasted chillies, and masor panitenga, an Assamese fish curry made with fermented mustard, among others.
Bhargade believes cafés are one of the easiest ways for people to experience good design even if they don’t know it. “While landmark buildings tell the story of our architectural legacy, cafés reveal how the city is evolving today, and how people gather, work and socialise.”