These are Ahmedabad's most design-forward cafés

Slowing down turns out to be a common thread in these cafés. After all, design isn’t just about how a place looks, but also about how it changes behaviour. Architect Rohan Bhargade, founder of Mudra Design Studio and designer of the café The Barnyard Co., built the project around this idea. The design takes inspiration from an industrial loft—upcycled bottles line the facade, while pallet wood salvaged from fruit cartons forms the ceiling. The large windows and skylights usher in natural light. “The landscaping, the openness, even the way people naturally move around are designed to create a sense of calm,” he says. It encourages them to slow down rather than simply eat and leave. The menu takes a similar approach, offsetting burgers, pizzas, and sizzlers with soups, ramen bowls and soba, and Indian curries.