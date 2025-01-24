A food lover's guide to Ahmedabad
SummaryThe city offers both traditional and international fare, a café culture and a street food scene that satisfies and surprises
The one thing Ahmedabad is known for, besides its incredible textiles and history, is its food culture. This weekend, the city is hosting the mega music act Coldplay at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be a pity to leave the city without giving a fair chance to its diverse—vegetarian and non-vegetarian—dining options.
The Gujarati thali is the best way to sample traditional fare—Rajwadu (Malav Talav Road) and Vishalla (opposite APMC Market Vishalla Circle) offer immersive experiences. At these restaurants, the reception is where you pay for your meal and you walk down a path that leads to multiple open-air performance areas. All around are charpoys with long cushions. Sit back, and watch live performances of Bhavai (a Gujarati dance where the dancer balances several earthen pots on their head), folk songs and other acts before you are led to the dining area.