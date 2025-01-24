A food lover's guide to Ahmedabad

The food is served in brassware. First comes a platter of freshly cut batons of carrots, cucumbers, radishes, along with a range of pickles. This is followed by an assortment of chutneys—garlic, chilli and mint, jaggery and a small clay pot of white butter. Your clay cup is filled with buttermilk and never remains empty. A parade of servers will fill your plate with patra (colocasia rolls), millet rotis, bhakhri, khichdi, dhan (made of cereals), kadhis, stir-fried green vegetables, vegetable curries and a range of sweets. Vishalla follows a similar pattern and menu, except the meal is served on sal leaves. The highlight of Vishalla is Veechar, their utensils museum, which has over 4,000 traditional artefacts. For a high-end experience of the Gujarati thali, consider Agashiye, the rooftop restaurant of The House of MG (Lal Darwaja). Opt for either the Heritage Classic (served in a brass plate) or the Heritage Grand (silver plate).