This new Ahmedabad restaurant puts a fresh spin on clean eating
Union is a contemporary vegetarian restaurant that aims to shake things up by spotlighting clean eating, and reimagines what vegetarian dining could be in the city
Ahmedabad’s F&B scene is flourishing, and is driven by a young, affluent population, a growing appetite for new culinary experiences, and the presence of varied restaurants, cafes, and pop-up experiences.
In the midst of this bustling setup stands Union, a contemporary vegetarian restaurant that aims to shake things up by spotlighting clean eating. Founded by Harshvardhan Sheth and Ishit Patel, the kitchen is helmed by the renowned chef-restaurateur couple Viraf Patel and Prakriti Lama Patel.