When AI blends into the restaurant world
SummaryAI is transforming professional kitchens, but right now, it lacks the perception that humans bring to cooking and service
A cook-off between artificial intelligence (AI) and a two-Michelin-starred Valencian chef drew the biggest crowd at last month’s San Sebastian Gastronomika culinary event in Spain. The auditorium packed up to the point that many attendees had to stand in the aisles and passageways. On one side was chef Ricard Camarena and on the other, a team led by physicist Eneko Axpe. The challenge: create dishes using ingredients suggested by the audience.
While Camarena harnessed his knowledge, Axpe used AI-generated recipes. A jury evaluated the food without knowing who had prepared each dish. While Camarena’s starter and main course were lauded for their flavour and composition, the AI-generated dishes, though technically impressive, lacked soul. The desserts ended in a draw, showcasing the immense potential of AI in the culinary world.