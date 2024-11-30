When AI blends into the restaurant world

Chefs are using generative AI chatbots like to streamline their planning. Niyati Rao, co-founder of the Mumbai restaurant Ekaa, believes one has to live hand-in-hand with AI. Rao uses ChatGPT to calculate the price of dishes. “So instead of toiling over a calculator or on an excel sheet, I simply feed the recipe in ChatGPT. It calculates the prices of ingredients and gives me a cost for the dish. I also use it to multiply a recipe by 2 or 10 times. It saves time."