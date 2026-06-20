Your favourite airport lounge is now serving caviar, sushi and lobster rolls

It’s 5am and I’m hunkered down before a bowl of steaming fish ball soup. Moments ago, I watched the chef toss noodles into a boiling vat before adding a handful of fish balls that puffed up instantly. He ladles herbaceous broth into a bowl, adds the springy noodles and fish balls, then gestures towards the toppings: fried shallots, green onions, silken tofu and a few other ingredients I don’t recognise. The seafood-rich aroma is enough to make me point at everything on offer.
I grab another plate, skipping past the fruit, patisserie, dairy and buffet spreads in favour of gyoza, siew mai (pork dumplings) and har gow (shrimp dumplings), paired with a steaming cup of TWG’s Vanilla Bourbon tea. This isn’t some after-hours noodle bar catering to insomniacs and shift workers. I’m at Singapore Airlines’ flagship SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport, and somehow, it’s one of the most memorable meals I’ve eaten in transit.
Ever since, I’ve been thinking about just how far airport lounge dining, particularly in Business and First Class, has evolved. The days of coffee machines and forgettable brownies are long gone. In their place are caviar service, Champagne bars, celebrity chef-led menus celebrating seasonal produce and local heritage and live noodle stations. Rather than simply serving as stopovers before a flight, lounges are becoming dining destinations in their own right.
Take Qantas’ flagship First Lounge in Sydney. The airline’s emphasis on premium food and wine comes alive through à la carte dining, attentive barista and cocktail service, and signatures such as chef Neil Perry’s award-winning cheeseburger, named Australia’s best in the World’s 25 Best Burgers Competition in September 2025.
“Australia has some of the world’s best producers, and food and beverage are central to how we think about the lounge experience,” says Kunal Dewan, country manager, India at Qantas. Menus rotate seasonally, while the wine programme features selections from iconic producers and emerging boutique winemakers across Australian vineyards. The airline offers multiple menus across its global lounge network, each shaped by its location.