Your favourite airport lounge is now serving caviar, sushi and lobster rolls

It’s 5am and I’m hunkered down before a bowl of steaming fish ball soup. Moments ago, I watched the chef toss noodles into a boiling vat before adding a handful of fish balls that puffed up instantly. He ladles herbaceous broth into a bowl, adds the springy noodles and fish balls, then gestures towards the toppings: fried shallots, green onions, silken tofu and a few other ingredients I don’t recognise. The seafood-rich aroma is enough to make me point at everything on offer.
It’s 5am and I’m hunkered down before a bowl of steaming fish ball soup. Moments ago, I watched the chef toss noodles into a boiling vat before adding a handful of fish balls that puffed up instantly. He ladles herbaceous broth into a bowl, adds the springy noodles and fish balls, then gestures towards the toppings: fried shallots, green onions, silken tofu and a few other ingredients I don’t recognise. The seafood-rich aroma is enough to make me point at everything on offer.
I grab another plate, skipping past the fruit, patisserie, dairy and buffet spreads in favour of gyoza, siew mai (pork dumplings) and har gow (shrimp dumplings), paired with a steaming cup of TWG’s Vanilla Bourbon tea. This isn’t some after-hours noodle bar catering to insomniacs and shift workers. I’m at Singapore Airlines’ flagship SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport, and somehow, it’s one of the most memorable meals I’ve eaten in transit.
I grab another plate, skipping past the fruit, patisserie, dairy and buffet spreads in favour of gyoza, siew mai (pork dumplings) and har gow (shrimp dumplings), paired with a steaming cup of TWG’s Vanilla Bourbon tea. This isn’t some after-hours noodle bar catering to insomniacs and shift workers. I’m at Singapore Airlines’ flagship SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport, and somehow, it’s one of the most memorable meals I’ve eaten in transit.
Ever since, I’ve been thinking about just how far airport lounge dining, particularly in Business and First Class, has evolved. The days of coffee machines and forgettable brownies are long gone. In their place are caviar service, Champagne bars, celebrity chef-led menus celebrating seasonal produce and local heritage and live noodle stations. Rather than simply serving as stopovers before a flight, lounges are becoming dining destinations in their own right.
Take Qantas’ flagship First Lounge in Sydney. The airline’s emphasis on premium food and wine comes alive through à la carte dining, attentive barista and cocktail service, and signatures such as chef Neil Perry’s award-winning cheeseburger, named Australia’s best in the World’s 25 Best Burgers Competition in September 2025.
“Australia has some of the world’s best producers, and food and beverage are central to how we think about the lounge experience,” says Kunal Dewan, country manager, India at Qantas. Menus rotate seasonally, while the wine programme features selections from iconic producers and emerging boutique winemakers across Australian vineyards. The airline offers multiple menus across its global lounge network, each shaped by its location.
In Auckland, the new International Lounge offers local produce through dishes such as crumbed fish and chips alongside Qantas First favourites like salt-and-pepper squid and pavlova.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Hong Kong International Lounge features a signature yum-cha trolley serving dim sum. While Chinese cuisine is often reduced to dumplings and noodles, Cathay Pacific’s five First and Business Class lounges at Hong Kong International Airport present a broader picture of the region’s culinary heritage.
“Spaces like The Noodle Bar and The Nook at The Bridge showcase signature dishes that tell the story of our home city, alongside regional Chinese delights like biang biang noodles—a nod to the breadth of our culinary heritage,” explains Verena Hui, the airline’s lounge dining and hospitality manager. “These dishes connect global travellers to Hong Kong’s vibrant food culture while giving locals a taste of home before they depart.”
Cathay’s dining programme pairs Chinese specialities with international favourites. Its collaboration with acclaimed restaurant Mott 32 spotlights Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine through dishes like tiger prawn mapo tofu, alongside Iberico char siu pork, dim sum and signature noodles. International favourites, including Wagyu beef cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, complete the menu.
“Travellers’ expectations have evolved significantly. They now seek a dining experience that mirrors a considered restaurant, with greater quality, choice and personalisation. There has also been growing demand for wellness-focused dining, including plant-based options and lighter dishes,” Hui notes.
At home, the Adani Business Lounge (West Wing) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport takes a distinctly Indian approach. The buffet features regional favourites such as paneer tikka, methi machli tamatar, sarson ka saag, dal pahadi and biryani, alongside sushi, pasta and other international dishes. There’s also a dedicated Jain menu and a well-stocked bar.
Further west, Air France’s Business and La Première lounges at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport celebrate the airline’s French culinary identity through classics such as beef bourguignon, pâtisserie counters lined with tarte citron, and rotating wines from Champagne, Bordeaux and the Rhône Valley. “Airport lounges have become an integral part of the journey itself. They are designed to offer two distinct and refined experiences rooted in the French art de vivre,” says Laure Daynie, country manager, Air France-KLM India.
La Première’s biggest draw is its partnership with Alain Ducasse, whose team curates the lounge’s menus and wine and Champagne programme. Past offerings have included his signature ham and black truffle coquillettes, rum or Armagnac baba, and the plant-based “Burgal”, made with French cereals and vegetables.
There’s been a shift in the way passengers travel, and exceptional food is now an expectation. For Komadhi Mardemootoo, a Mauritius-based lawyer who travels abroad every six to eight weeks, nothing comes close to Emirates’ First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport. Her favourites include lobster rolls, Wagyu steak, fresh sashimi and sushi. “I always get the chicken biryani; it’s the best.”
The First Class Lounge in Concourse A at Dubai feels like a high-end restaurant, with multi-course dining, an expansive wine list, and indulgent touches such as unlimited caviar and Dom Pérignon. The menu moves between Arabic mezze and made-to-order dishes, including grilled Gulf prawns.
With more lounges embracing ambitious dining programmes, the modern airport has become a movable feast.
Pooja Naik is a Mumbai-based independent travel and culture journalist.