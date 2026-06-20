Your favourite airport lounge is now serving caviar, sushi and lobster rolls

It’s 5am and I’m hunkered down before a bowl of steaming fish ball soup. Moments ago, I watched the chef toss noodles into a boiling vat before adding a handful of fish balls that puffed up instantly. He ladles herbaceous broth into a bowl, adds the springy noodles and fish balls, then gestures towards the toppings: fried shallots, green onions, silken tofu and a few other ingredients I don’t recognise. The seafood-rich aroma is enough to make me point at everything on offer.