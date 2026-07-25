These are the most viral cafés in Aizawl

Yet Aizawl’s café culture feels unlike the booms seen in India’s metros. Most cafés remain self or family-funded, built around the rhythm of a hill city where office-goers stop by through the day before youngsters take over in the evenings. In a place where public space is limited and community naturally gathers around shared places, they have become far more than businesses here. They are neighbourhood living rooms, creative spaces and increasingly an expression of how a young generation imagines modern Mizo life.