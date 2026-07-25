These are the most viral cafés in Aizawl

By the time I climbed up the narrow staircase leading to 14 Beans, one of Aizawl’s best-known rooftop cafés, nearly every table facing the hills had been claimed. Everyone was waiting for the sun to go down and the city lights to take over the skyline.
Hidden among the city’s winding lanes are cafés that have become destinations in their own right, many competing for rooftop views that now dominate Instagram. Tourism has accelerated the movement, particularly after the Guwahati-Sairang railway line opened last year, making Mizoram easier to reach. Social media has done the rest, turning glowing nightscapes, boutique homestays and cafés into compelling reasons to visit.
Yet Aizawl’s café culture feels unlike the booms seen in India’s metros. Most cafés remain self or family-funded, built around the rhythm of a hill city where office-goers stop by through the day before youngsters take over in the evenings. In a place where public space is limited and community naturally gathers around shared places, they have become far more than businesses here. They are neighbourhood living rooms, creative spaces and increasingly an expression of how a young generation imagines modern Mizo life.
OF IMPORTED MENUS
The city’s evolving tastes are written into its café menus. Chicken katsu rice sits beside local rice bowls, matcha is nearly unavoidable, and Vietnamese coffee, tempura and Japanese food have become staples. The owners put it down to one thing: Mizo youth’s enduring affinity for Korean and Japanese popular culture.
“Although I don’t personally like matcha, almost 70% of our drinks sales used to be matcha (now it’s 50:50),” laughs Vanlalhmangaiha Aineh, 36, of Vasto Kaffeine Hub, which opened in 2023. Having invested nearly ₹10 lakh in professional coffee equipment, he wanted customers to appreciate coffee with the same enthusiasm. A redesigned menu introducing Vietnamese coffee, cold brews and flavoured espresso drinks has gradually begun to restore that balance.
Food, however, is only one part of the experience. At Deca Art House Café, pottery workshops, painting sessions and live music blur the line between café and community studio. At The Only Place, Feltea Sailo, 32, keeps his menu deliberately concise, recognising the city’s rhythm of short lunch breaks and familiar favourites. At East Café, Lalmuanpuii, 29, and her cousin Lalthlanawma, 25, have a small menu centred on handmade coffee, rice bowls and comfort food like ramen and fries.
Not every spot, though, looks outward for inspiration.
At Forklore, tucked beside the family-run Ruki Lodge, siblings Nunui Hmar and Ruata Hmar, both in their 30s, looked instead to thingpui dawr, the traditional Mizo tea shops where conversation matters more than commerce. They serve espresso and AeroPress coffee among the drinks, while Sa Er Fu rice bowl (rice cooked in pork lard), traditional Mizo thali, and occasionally vawk lu bawl, a traditional pork delicacy, prepared by their retired civil servant father, adorn the menu. “We wanted to localise it,” Nunui says. “The whole architecture (of the café) was built by local people, and even the materials are sourced from across the state.”
The people behind these ventures are as varied as the spaces themselves. At just 22, Feltea Sailo returned from Bengaluru in 2016, where he had been studying, taught himself recipes on YouTube, and opened FelaFels Café beside his family’s hotel kitchen. What began with waffles has since grown into two cafés.
Vanlalhmangaiha turned to coffee after a career in fitness and sports nutrition. Besides running Vasto Kaffeine Hub, he also trains aspiring owners, with around 30 students joining his programme so far, and several opening cafés of their own. His goal is to become among the few in the North-East recognised by the Specialty Coffee Association.
East Café began even more modestly. Fresh out of an MBA from Mizoram University, Lalmuanpuii and her cousin started serving handmade coffee from an unused parking space outside their family home before eventually moving to the rooftop. “We never wanted it to feel like one of those big commercial cafés,” she says. “We wanted it to be a place where someone could walk in wearing slippers after a long day, or dress up for a birthday. It’s a place that belongs to everyone.”