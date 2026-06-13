10 Alabama dishes that define the slow comfort of southern American cuisine

I didn’t quite expect Alabama to introduce itself through food. Often called the Yellowhammer State, after its state bird, Alabama stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to a forested interior, anchored by cities like Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile. Landmarks and museums abound, but the more immediate way to read the state is at the table.

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On my first morning in Mobile, I step out for breakfast. Coffee and a fruit bowl. “Will that be all, y’all?” the server asks, with an easy Southern drawl. I decide to take her recommendation. A freshly baked biscuit—more scone than cookie—arrives dunked in sausage gravy, with a tall glass of iced tea. “That’s commonplace here,” she says. “Sweet tea, unless you want half-and-half.” Coffee follows.

I soon learn that Southern food is a cornucopia of locally available ingredients such as corn, rice, beans, greens, okra, sweet potatoes, seafood, and slow-cooked meats. Techniques like smoking, frying, braising, and simmering are used in most kitchens to create a variety of dishes such as gumbo and jambalaya. The cuisine combines numerous influences including Indigenous, African, European, and Caribbean, and can be best experienced through the bold and spicy flavours of Cajun and Creole cuisines. When in Alabama, it’s important to eat like the Southerners do.

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Here’s what you must not miss:

Breakfast spread at Ruby Slipper Cafe, Mobile.

Southern breakfast Breakfast in Alabama is designed to carry you through the day and available at most eateries. The local favourite is shrimp served with grits, buttery cornmeal porridge. Biscuits and gravy are often served with fried eggs and crisp bacon.

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“High on calories, breakfast was designed to fuel agricultural and manual labour in the Deep South. It draws from European, Native American, and African influences,” Bella Myers from Bienville Bites Food Tour tells me. Pancakes fluffed up with buttermilk, and enjoyed with honey, pecan topping, or fruits, are also a Southern staple.

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Barbecue Barbecue, the age-old coming together of fire, smoke, and meat, is a ritual in Alabama, one enjoyed at restaurants such as Moe's Original BBQ, and Miss Myra's BBQ. Many barbecue joints here such as Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer are family-run institutions, with recipes and techniques passed down generations. “During tough economic times, barbecuing was an inexpensive way for the working class to bring flavour and tenderness to even the cheapest cuts of meat,” Byers says.

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Best enjoyed with Alabama’s signature white barbecue sauce, a tangy mix of mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, and pepper that dates to the 1920s.

Fried chicken Fried chicken is everywhere: on menus, at gatherings, in conversation. The US' first widely accepted printed fried chicken recipe appeared in 1824, in The Virginia House-Wife by Mary Randolph, a white woman from a slaveholding family and distant relative of Thomas Jefferson.

Randolph's instructions set the standard for generations of Southern cooks. The process is familiar but precise: soak the chicken in brine or buttermilk, coat in seasoned flour, and fry until the outside turns crisp and golden. The inside stays tender, helped by cooking on the bone. The technique draws from African culinary traditions, adapted over generations.

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“This is what we make at home,” says a server at Hart’s Fried Chicken, Mobile. “It’s the dish for Sunday lunch, for family tables.”

Potato salad Potato salad sits quietly on the side but is rarely overlooked. Made from potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, chopped eggs, relish, onions, and sometimes bacon, the cold and creamy side is inseparable from Southern cookouts and church gatherings. Other versions can also include vinegar, mustard, and paprika.

The salad’s roots stretch from indigenous American potatoes to German recipes brought by European immigrants. Over time, it has become both comfort food and cultural staple in the American South.

Fried green tomatoes.

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Fried green tomatoes At Ruby Slipper Café in Mobile, I try the most popular dish on the menu: fried green tomatoes. Except they taste nothing like tomatoes. The slices, coated in cornmeal and fried until crisp, are slightly tart. Some trace the dish to European-style frying techniques brought by immigrants from Scotland and Africa; others see it as a Southern improvisation.

“It is now a cultural marker, and remains one of the state’s most recognisable plates,” Myers says. “It’s eaten in varied ways: with a dip, in a sandwich or burger, as a side or with a salad.”

Gumbo Gumbo, a thick stew that combines seafood, meat, vegetables, and rice, reflects the many layered influences of the region: French, African, Native American, and Caribbean.

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According to the Picayune’s Creole Cookbook (1901), gumbo can include seafood, chicken, ham, turkey, squirrel, rabbit, beef, veal, greens, and cabbage. The base can be a dark roux, okra, or filé (sassafras leaf).

“Every home has their own version, and it’s never exactly the same twice,” Myers says. Gumbo is available at most restaurants, with each offering their own twist.

Oysters in Mobile.

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Oysters

Oysters are the star of the menu in many restaurants on the coast. At Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile, Alabama, they’re served in multiple ways—fried, stewed, baked, or simply prepared. I try them cooked, with butter and greens, richer than expected. Unlike in Europe, where oysters are often eaten raw, here they are more likely to be warm, folded into dishes or served as part of a larger meal.

West Indies salad In 1947, Mobile restaurateur William ‘Bill’ Bayley, Sr created this light salad to transport diners at Bayley's Steak House to another region with his food. Created by tossing together blue crab meat, diced white onions, cider vinegar, salt, black pepper, and oil, it’s now a staple at seafood houses in Alabama. Served chilled, and often now as an appetiser with saltine crackers. it offers a sharp and clean contrast to heavy, fried food.

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Conecuh sausage Produced in Evergreen since 1947, this hickory-smoked pork sausage is what locals call the “taste of home”. The company makes six varieties of sausage, made with a blend of spices and slow smoking, along with bacon, hams, franks, and seasoning blends. It finds use across dishes: gumbo, stews, sandwiches, baked beans, mac and cheese, cornbread and collards, hot dogs, and even on its own,

Lane cake No dessert is more closely associated with Alabama than Lane Cake. Declared the state's official dessert in 2016, it is a multi-layered confection of vanilla sponge and a rich filling made with egg yolks, coconut, pecans, raisins, and a generous splash of bourbon.

Its place in Southern culture was immortalised in Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, when Scout Finch recalls: “Miss Maudie Atkinson baked a Lane cake so loaded with shinny it made me tight.” In local slang, “shinny” referred to liquor or moonshine, a nod to the cake's boozy filling. Created by Emma Rylander Lane of Alabama, who won first prize for the recipe at a fair in Georgia in the late 19th century, Lane Cake is a Southern classic.

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Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.

About the Author Teja Lele Teja Lele is a freelance editor who loves to write. She trained as an architect, only to find that her love for words outweighed that for architectura...Read More ✕ Teja Lele Teja Lele is a freelance editor who loves to write. She trained as an architect, only to find that her love for words outweighed that for architectural drawings. She loves to read, watch crime shows, and believes the best stories are found between the pages of a passport.