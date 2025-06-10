Horse meat, fermented milk and fruit tea: Eating like a local in Almaty

That high tea is our first meal in the country and it leaves us wanting more. Predictably, Kazakhstan’s former capital and current largest city does not disappoint. We eat kazy sausages with fruit bowls with nuts for breakfast. After a leisurely afternoon at the Arasan Bath House, we gorge on horse meat, beef, sandwiches, at Bauyrdaq-Qazaq fast food. We munch on peanut butter flavoured chocolate and fruit candies from local chocolate shop, Rakhat. At Kishlak, an Uzbek restaurant done up with fake trees and streams and little figurines, we eat plov with quail eggs and boiled horse meat, and try our first cheburek – deep fried meat turnovers. These cheburek, and many samsa have a similar meat filling, boiled meat, lightly salted and with some onions. Interestingly, the samsa here looks like the Indian samosa but is as big as a hand, and is made with puff pastry. Before stepping on the funicular at Kök Töbe, we munch on chak chak, deep fried dough strips mixed with honey.