Mango takes over summer menus with salads, pizza, desserts and drinks

Sofitel, Mumbai

The Mango Medley Brunch puts the spotlight on mango, moving between savoury and sweet with ease—think mango chilli prawns with a mild kick, grilled chicken finished with a mango glaze, and mango basil noodles that lean fresh and herbaceous while still feeling familiar. The brunches revolve around a distinct theme, drawing on seasonal produce and varied cuisines that are ideal for a laid-back afternoon with family and friends.

C 57, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

Hornby's Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

From salads to desserts, try a menu that is both fresh and indulgent. There’s Alphonso mango paired with avocado in a herb dressing; raw mango tossed with fried onions and crushed peanuts; mango smoked chicken, bell peppers, spring onions, shiitake and finished with a kaffir lime dressing. For desserts, choose from a chilled mango and basil mousse cake, a mango and passion fruit éclair, and an apricot-mango brownie layered with sea salt, cranberry and pumpkin seeds.

287, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Rd, Parel, Mumbai.

Rosetta Sakleshpur.

Rosetta Sakleshpur, Karnataka

The focus here is on seasonal flavours at Teatro - The Estate Kitchen, where mango shows up across the buffet. Raw mango adds a sharp edge to dishes like paneer tikka and dal, while regional staples like mango gojju and mavinakayi chitranna keep things rooted. Drinks stay classic—aam panna, mango lassi, a mango mojito and a mango basil slush. Desserts have options like Alphonso mango white chocolate mousse, mango misu and mango cream cheesecake. There’s also a smaller à la carte selection of fruit-forward dishes.

Survey Number #81/82, Dindighatta Village, Palya Post, Alur, Taluk, Sakleshpura, Karnataka.

Maize and Malt, Bengaluru.

Maize and Malt, Bengaluru

The Summer Mango Cocktail Menu is a limited run that plays with mango in all its forms—ripe, raw, tangy and spiced. Try Cubbon Spark, a light mango highball with white rum and fizz; Un-Ripe Theory, which mixes raw mango with tequila and a savoury edge; and Mango Glow, a slightly bitter blend of gin and Aperol. Floral Mango keeps things softer with clarified mango, gin and elderflower, while Mango Brine goes in the opposite direction—raw mango pickle, vodka and herbs for a more savoury, offbeat drink.

3, 4th Cross Rd, near Whitefield, Vigneshwar Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru.

Neuma, Mumbai.

Neuma, Mumbai

A menu that starts with small plates and keep things tight. Tuna mango crudo and baked brie with mango marmalade set the tone. There’s smashed avo and mango toast, and mango chile elotes. The tangy egg benedict with spiced mango hollandaise, smoked salmon and poached eggs on flatbread is a standout. The meat-heavy mango pizza is an unexpected surprise. Desserts are simple and familiar—mango mochi, mango tres leches and a mango mawa cake.

Garden Chalet, 4/6, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.

Hitchki.

Hitchki, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Aam Chi is a limited-edition mango festival that takes familiar summer flavours and gives them a sharper edge. The Mango Espresso Martini mixes coffee liqueur with aamras and deep coffee-toffee notes, while the Aam Panna Picante leans spicy and tangy with tequila. Mangoficient brings together bourbon, Ratnagiri mango and imli, and Dhur Aam Dar goes all in with four spirits, layered with berry-coconut and hapus pulp. If you want something lighter, there are easy coolers like Kokum Aamras and Langra Tyagi. Also try the small plates featuring canapes, satays and curries keeping the king of fruits at the centre of the menu.

Across outlets in Powai, BKC, Thane, Nesco, and Whitefield.

Julien Patisserie, Mumbai.

Julien Patisserie, Mumbai

The Mango Edit explores how mango can shift across textures. It shows up in layered entremets, folded into creams, baked into cheesecakes, and reworked into lighter formats. The range moves from easy picks like cookies and tiramisu to more detailed petit gâteaux and celebration cakes, each highlighting a different side of the fruit. Don't miss Summer Rewritten, a limited-edition cookie (only 100 pieces) paired with an edible mango perfume designed to be sprayed just before taking a bite.

Birla Centurion, At, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Century Mills, Worli, Mumbai.

Commune, Mumbai.

Commune, Mumbai

This limited-edition menu puts mango to work across sweet, tangy and savoury dishes without overdoing it. On the savoury side, there’s a Mango Avocado Quesadilla with thecha birra sauce, crispy rice mango prawns ceviche, burrata with mango pachadi and chips, and charred Cajun paneer paired with spiced aamras for a richer finish. Desserts keep it familiar but indulgent—mango aamras cheesecake with mango ice cream, and a mango pistachio choux served with mango sorbet.

Unit No 101, Lobby Level, Gate 4, One World Centre, Tower 2 A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai.

JW Marriott, Mumbai

At Bombay Baking Company, get baked and layered desserts featuring mango in all its glory. Think fresh Alphonso mango cake, mango chocolate cheesecake, pistachio mango mousse, and a layered mango trio with mousse, compote and brûlée notes. There are also smaller picks like a mango curd tart and a mango-basil tender coconut cake. At Reflections, the drinks menu leans into mango in different forms. Kairi highlights raw mango, a clarified mango lassi keeps things lighter, and Raw Mango Thecha adds a spiced edge. The cocktails are designed to work just as well for an afternoon drink as they do later in the evening.

Juhu Tara Rd, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai.

Blah, Mumbai.

Blah!, Mumbai

The new summer menu takes cues from Bangkok, bringing in bold, Asian-leaning flavours with a mix of tropical ingredients and refreshing drinks. It starts with raw mango litchi salad, citrus mango ceviche and a mango-papaya som tam alongside lighter bites like mango avocado sushi and rice paper rolls. Mains move into comfort territory with dishes like glass noodles stir fry and a Thai yellow curry with mango and sticky rice. Desserts keep it familiar—mango French toast, mango pancakes with tender coconut ice cream and mango sticky rice pudding.

Santa Cruz (West) and BKC, Mumbai.