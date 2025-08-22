Would you travel 3,000 kilometres to dine inside a 20th century railway station?
Ensconced within the ancient Unesco-listed site of Hegra in Saudi Arabia, Prima Classe by The Chedi Hegra harks back to the glamour and nostalgia of luxury train travel with its opulent decor and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine
The desert sun blazes over a Martian-like expanse in north-west Saudi Arabia. Wind-sculpted sandstone and granite boulders—shaped over millions of years—stand like meditating yogis. I’m in Hegra, a Unesco World Heritage Site sprawled across a 1.6-hectare necropolis in AlUla. In the 1st century BCE, this was home to the Nabataeans, a civilisation from the southern Levant (modern-day Jordan) with Petra as its capital. Today, it’s the new address of The Chedi Hegra, a luxury resort, which opened in September 2024.
Desert life and the ancient incense routes have long shaped food here. The Nabataeans ate grains, dates, figs, olives, nuts and dried meats, seasoned with regional herbs and spices. Many of these flavours endure—slow-cooked lamb or goat with rice and lentils, clay-oven baked bread, dates with Arabic coffee, and seasonal tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplants.