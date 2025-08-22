Would you travel 3,000 kilometres to dine inside a 20th century railway station?

The desert sun blazes over a Martian-like expanse in north-west Saudi Arabia. Wind-sculpted sandstone and granite boulders—shaped over millions of years—stand like meditating yogis. I’m in Hegra, a Unesco World Heritage Site sprawled across a 1.6-hectare necropolis in AlUla. In the 1st century BCE, this was home to the Nabataeans, a civilisation from the southern Levant (modern-day Jordan) with Petra as its capital. Today, it’s the new address of The Chedi Hegra, a luxury resort, which opened in September 2024.

Desert life and the ancient incense routes have long shaped food here. The Nabataeans ate grains, dates, figs, olives, nuts and dried meats, seasoned with regional herbs and spices. Many of these flavours endure—slow-cooked lamb or goat with rice and lentils, clay-oven baked bread, dates with Arabic coffee, and seasonal tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplants.

Staples like kabsa (spiced rice with meat), mutabbaq (stuffed pancake) and jareesh (cracked wheat with yogurt) still define AlUla’s table.

At Prima Classe—an all-day, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant recalling the golden age of luxury train travel—this legacy takes a new form. At the restaurant, which occupies the disused Hegra Station, the scent of spiced meats and warm bread mingles with the faint metallic tang of rail tracks which run through it.

Built in 1907 as a link between Medina and Damascus to ferry pilgrims and goods, it fell silent after World War I and the Arab Revolt in the early 20th century.

View Full Image Inside Prima Classe. (The Chedi Hegra)

The mud-brick facades give way to chic interiors, but it’s Locomotive 964 that stops me in my tracks. Built in 1906 by Arnold Jung Lokomotivfabrik, this original 2-6-0 thundered along the Hajj route until the 1920s. After a year-long restoration by the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2024, it stands reborn—a gleaming relic of the steam age.

I follow Driss Daabaz, director of culinary and F&B, past a gleaming bar to the 64-seat bistro, where a long polished table awaits. A chandelier casts a warm glow, while a French window frames the vast sands outside. The menu riffs on the train’s historic route—Paris, Monaco, Istanbul, Italy and a final stop in Saudi Arabia. “When I arrived in March 2023, the site was still under construction," says the 50-year-old Daabaz, who has previously worked at Vakkaru Maldives, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Dubai, Doha, Shanghai, Manila and Hong Kong.

“I explored Hegra and Old Town AlUla for inspiration. The region is steeped in history but evolving fast. I wanted the restaurant to reflect that East-meets-West blend of old and new," Daabaz says. Even the bread is reimagined: sourdough with butter, coconut flakes, camel cheese scramble and dates.

The meal opens with a quinoa salad shaped into a disc, topped with peppers, pomegranate, roasted pumpkin, pickled orange and pumpkin seeds, with avocado mousse at its centre. Daabaz swears by the region’s citrus and cactus fruits—“better than what I grew up eating in Morocco."

View Full Image Chef Driss Daabaz plating a dish at Prima Classe. (The Chedi Hegra)

Inspired by the Nabataeans, he leans on grains, bread, dates and citrus, letting the orange-marinated quinoa burst with brightness under a drizzle of basil-infused olive oil.

Next comes Mezze No Way—a vibrant spread of crispy eggplant moutabel, minty tabbouleh, pistachio-studded muhammara, avocado hummus and zesty fattoush, each bite a stop along the Levantine coast.

We skip the soups and move to the mains: a salmon steak, its crisp, caramelised skin giving way to buttery flesh, paired with broccoli rice, salmon roe and a mustard cream sauce.

Daabaz’s intent to honour the destination comes through on the menu that weaves in AlUla’s herbs, citrus, moringa oil, fava beans, honey and seasonal mango. Seafood is imported from the Philippines, Wagyu from Australia, lamb from New Zealand, and dairy from France. The showstopper of the meal is 18-hour-braised Wagyu short rib, glazed with veal jus over potato mousseline, flanked by Brussels sprouts and eringi mushrooms.

View Full Image Food scenes at Prima Classe. (The Chedi Hegra)

Daabaz links the dish to his Moroccan roots, where slow cooking was the norm, and says it draws inspiration from his grandmother’s recipe. The beef is braised with carrots, onions, cloves, herbs and veal stock for eight hours, the liquid strained and slow-cooked for another 18, before the ribs are glazed in the reduced jus. The only change: hers had bones, his does not.

I don’t need a knife—just a fork is enough to greet the meat. It falls apart gloriously, and melts like butter on my tongue, leaving a rich aftertaste. I return to my plate for another bite. Then another. Until there’s nothing left.

“Whenever my grandmother cooked, she did it with passion," Daabaz says, noticing the quiet satisfaction around the table. “The best food is what we grow up eating. As a chef, I carry those memories forward and give them new life."

The finale is a classic lava cake, its molten chocolate centre paired with cold salted caramel ice cream and wild berries—a hot-cold-sweet-tart harmony. In just five plates and one afternoon, I’ve tasted much of the world.

Pooja Naik is a Mumbai-based independent travel and culture journalist.