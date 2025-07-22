There is no ‘kosha mangsho’ or biryani at this new Bengali restaurant in Kolkata
The Kolkata-based social initiative Amar Khamar, known for celebrating heirloom rice and organic produce from all over West Bengal, has opened Amar Khamar Lunch Room to spotlight the diversity of everyday Bengali cooking
At the newly-opened Amar Khamar Lunch Room in Kolkata, the ceiling bears an artwork showcasing the indigenous varieties of rice grown in Bengal. The design sets the tone for the lunch titled ‘Chhuti-r Bhat’, that literally translates to holiday meal. The spread at the approximately 20-seater restaurant, situated in Ballygunge, is served in four courses on a banana leaf. Each course has a rice variety cultivated by the farmer partners. But, there is no gobindobhog, the most popular aromatic rice from the region.
Amar Khamar or “my farm" is a social enterprise, and was founded by Sujoy Chatterjee in 2019 with the objective of empowering farmers, mostly women, to cultivate rice on a small piece of land. Today, it boasts of a store called Annaja (same location), and retails a diverse variety of folk rice, and hyperlocal, organic products like lentils, honey, ghee, jaggery and spices sourced from across the state.