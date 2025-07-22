There is no ‘kosha mangsho’ or biryani at this new Bengali restaurant in Kolkata

The menu spans across the state, and brings in specialities from both bangal and ghoti (those originally from West Bengal) kitchens. One such dish is chui jhaal mangsho, a mutton curry cooked with chui, a pepper native to the region. Chui or Piper chaba/chilli was used to spice fish and meat before chillies were introduced by the Portuguese colonisers in the 15th century. While the pepper grows in abundance in Bangladesh and parts of Bengal, the restaurant sources it from partner farms in north 24 Parganas. The flavour profile is a cross between black pepper and mustard. The roots as well as stem are used in cooking. At Amar Khamar Lunch Room, the former is cooked with mutton, while the latter is turned into a pickle. The deem, maach, mangsho — egg, fish and meat courses respectively — are served with soru siddho mohonshal bhat. Soru siddho means parboiled rice, which is a staple in Bengali homes.