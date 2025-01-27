The story behind Mumbai's best bar
SummaryAn interview with mixologist Darren Crawford who built the drinks program of the multiple award-winning restobar Americano in Mumbai
Mumbai’s restobar Americano secured the number one spot in the city at the recently concluded 30 Best Bars 2024; it also ranked #8 among the bars in the country. It is the only place in the city in the coveted Top 10 in the current edition of the homegrown award platform.
While the spotlight is on the bar team led by Govind Koranga, few people know the cocktail program has been designed by Darren Crawford, a veteran mixologist from the San Francisco Bay area where the owner of Americano, chef Alex Sanchez, grew up as well.
Crawford, 45, began his career by checking IDs at the door and working at bars in San Francisco part-time as a student before finding his bearings at the speakeasy Bourbon & Branch, where he has worked since 2006 and calls ‘one of the best bars on the West Coast’.
“I started my professional journey at the end of the dark ages when cocktails came from the 80s and 90s and were sweet and sour, full of sugar, no one could spell mixology and there was no real craft behind making drinks," Crawford says.