When in Amsterdam, snack like the locals do

Some cities announce themselves with a skyline or the smattering of a language you don't understand. Amsterdam announced itself with a stroopwafel, warm and caramelised, handed over with a glass of champagne. It turned out to be the first of many small, walkable bites that would define the trip far more than any sit-down meal did.
The stroopwafel, a snack of two thin waffle layers bound together with a caramel filling, has an interesting history. It originated in the city of Gouda in the early 19th century, where bakers are said to have created it from leftover crumbs and dough, bound together with a sweet syrup filling. “Many Dutch people still place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or tea for a minute, allowing the syrup to soften before eating it,” says Arne Heuwekemeijer, general manager of Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. He recommends Rudi's Original Stroopwafels at the Albert Cuyp Market for visitors. “For those with a sweet tooth, some are even topped with chocolate.”
Out in the city, the snacking only gets more interesting. The Dutch, it turns out, are serious about small, quick bites more than elaborate meals. It’s evident at Vlaams Friteshuis Vleminckx, an institution that's been serving fries in central Amsterdam since 1957. Thick-cut, double-fried and served in a paper cone, Dutch fries are way different from what is available elsewhere.
Heuwekemeijer recommends the ‘oorlog’ style, which comes topped with mayonnaise, satay sauce and raw onions piled on top. “Patat oorlog literally means ‘war fries’. The satay sauce reflects the strong Indonesian and Surinamese influences that have shaped Dutch cuisine for generations. The combination may surprise first-time visitors, but for many, it is the ultimate comfort-food,” he says.
Making your way to Pat’s Poffertjes for a plate of the tiny, fluffy Dutch mini pancakes almost immediately makes one realise why there is a queue outside. Everything here is made fresh on order. The classic version is dusted with icing sugar and a pat of butter, apart from the toppings like pistachio cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries, biscoff cream and banana.