When in Amsterdam, snack like the locals do

At Café ’t Papeneiland, you finally understand what all the fuss over Amsterdam’s apple pie is about. It arrives a good three inches high with a crust that stays crisp on the outside despite the height. Inside, thick chunks of apple are held together with cinnamon and raisins, the fruit still holding its bite rather than collapsing into mush. A side of whipped cream, only lightly sweetened, cuts through the richness. The café’s most famous fan is Bill Clinton, who liked the pie enough to take one home with him, and reportedly ordered extra for his staff too.