When in Amsterdam, snack like the locals do

Some cities announce themselves with a skyline or the smattering of a language you don't understand. Amsterdam announced itself with a stroopwafel, warm and caramelised, handed over with a glass of champagne. It turned out to be the first of many small, walkable bites that would define the trip far more than any sit-down meal did.
Some cities announce themselves with a skyline or the smattering of a language you don't understand. Amsterdam announced itself with a stroopwafel, warm and caramelised, handed over with a glass of champagne. It turned out to be the first of many small, walkable bites that would define the trip far more than any sit-down meal did.
The stroopwafel, a snack of two thin waffle layers bound together with a caramel filling, has an interesting history. It originated in the city of Gouda in the early 19th century, where bakers are said to have created it from leftover crumbs and dough, bound together with a sweet syrup filling. “Many Dutch people still place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or tea for a minute, allowing the syrup to soften before eating it,” says Arne Heuwekemeijer, general manager of Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. He recommends Rudi's Original Stroopwafels at the Albert Cuyp Market for visitors. “For those with a sweet tooth, some are even topped with chocolate.”
The stroopwafel, a snack of two thin waffle layers bound together with a caramel filling, has an interesting history. It originated in the city of Gouda in the early 19th century, where bakers are said to have created it from leftover crumbs and dough, bound together with a sweet syrup filling. “Many Dutch people still place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or tea for a minute, allowing the syrup to soften before eating it,” says Arne Heuwekemeijer, general manager of Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. He recommends Rudi's Original Stroopwafels at the Albert Cuyp Market for visitors. “For those with a sweet tooth, some are even topped with chocolate.”
Out in the city, the snacking only gets more interesting. The Dutch, it turns out, are serious about small, quick bites more than elaborate meals. It’s evident at Vlaams Friteshuis Vleminckx, an institution that's been serving fries in central Amsterdam since 1957. Thick-cut, double-fried and served in a paper cone, Dutch fries are way different from what is available elsewhere.
Heuwekemeijer recommends the ‘oorlog’ style, which comes topped with mayonnaise, satay sauce and raw onions piled on top. “Patat oorlog literally means ‘war fries’. The satay sauce reflects the strong Indonesian and Surinamese influences that have shaped Dutch cuisine for generations. The combination may surprise first-time visitors, but for many, it is the ultimate comfort-food,” he says.
Making your way to Pat’s Poffertjes for a plate of the tiny, fluffy Dutch mini pancakes almost immediately makes one realise why there is a queue outside. Everything here is made fresh on order. The classic version is dusted with icing sugar and a pat of butter, apart from the toppings like pistachio cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries, biscoff cream and banana.
At Café ’t Papeneiland, you finally understand what all the fuss over Amsterdam’s apple pie is about. It arrives a good three inches high with a crust that stays crisp on the outside despite the height. Inside, thick chunks of apple are held together with cinnamon and raisins, the fruit still holding its bite rather than collapsing into mush. A side of whipped cream, only lightly sweetened, cuts through the richness. The café’s most famous fan is Bill Clinton, who liked the pie enough to take one home with him, and reportedly ordered extra for his staff too.
Then there are some that need a bit of persuasion. The case in point is Haring met uitjes, a snack of lightly salted and cured small herring fish. It’s traditionally eaten plain, without bread, sometimes with a few pickles on the side, straight off a stall as you’re walking past. The flavours can catch you off guard, briny and rich, with a texture closer to sashimi. The raw onion cuts through the fattiness of the fish in the same way they do with kebabs back home.
Back at the hotel, at The Tailor Bar, I turn to bitterballen—deep-fried, bread-crumbed balls filled with a beef or veal ragout. It’s meant to be eaten hot, dipped in mustard, ideally alongside a beer. Heuwekemeijer calls it the country’s defining snack. “What makes bitterballen uniquely Dutch is that they are everywhere. You will find them in Michelin-starred restaurants, neighbourhood cafés, market stalls and even in the frozen-food aisle of every supermarket. They are, without question, the country's number one bar snack.”
Heuwekemeijer points to Holtkamp, the famous Amsterdam patisserie that's been making its croquettes andbitterballen since 1969. “A proper bitterballen is all about contrast: a perfectly crisp exterior surrounding a rich, creamy beef or veal ragout,” he says, though modern versions now turn up with shrimp, cheese, truffle or even vegan fillings.
Amsterdam’s food culture barely happens at a table. Fries eaten on the move, poffertjes in a queue that never seemed to shrink, stroopwafels straight out of a paper bag, bitterballen at a bar as the day winds down. Perhaps the best way to know a city is simply to eat your way through it standing up.
Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.