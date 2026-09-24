When in Amsterdam, snack like the locals do

The stroopwafel, a snack of two thin waffle layers bound together with a caramel filling, has an interesting history. It originated in the city of Gouda in the early 19th century, where bakers are said to have created it from leftover crumbs and dough, bound together with a sweet syrup filling. “Many Dutch people still place it on top of a hot cup of coffee or tea for a minute, allowing the syrup to soften before eating it,” says Arne Heuwekemeijer, general manager of Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. He recommends Rudi's Original Stroopwafels at the Albert Cuyp Market for visitors. “For those with a sweet tooth, some are even topped with chocolate.”