A new wave of Andhra and Telangana dining

Like most states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have diverse culinary regions. There is coastal Andhra cuisine, the food of Rayalaseema that is further inland, Telangana cuisine that is divided into food from the Deccan Plateau region and Hyderabadi cuisine and Uttarandhra food from the northernmost part of the state. Andhra restaurants, particularly chains, tend to offer homogenised menus that club all these culinary regions, making Andhra chilli chicken and meals served on a banana leaf the most popular representation. Restaurants like Nagarjuna (Bengaluru), Nandhana Palace (Bengaluru and Chennai), Rayalaseema Ruchulu (Hyderabad), Telangana Bhavan canteen (Delhi) and Andhra Bhavan canteen (Delhi) will always have their loyal patrons and with good reason. But as newer Andhra micro-cuisine restaurants open, lesser-known foods of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are now in the spotlight.