When art meets food on a plate
SummaryArt has inspired gourmet menus around the globe and in India, it's everywhere
Ever felt like the food at restaurants is almost too pretty to eat? You’re not the only one. I’m all too familiar with the existential dread of biting into something beautiful, knowing well that I’m demolishing the work of an enterprising chef who worked long and hard to present a delicious work of art on the plate. Of course, once it’s on your tongue, another kind of craft unfolds, but I get ahead of myself.