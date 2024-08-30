When art meets food on a plate

In India’s regional dishes too, technique, design and craftsmanship dance together. The foremost example of this craftsmanship on a plate is arguably Bengal’s gohona bori. A crispy, savoury snack made by freehand designs of urad dal batter, bori is fashioned into edible pieces of jewellery, a sleight of hand skill that’s passed on through generations of women. Gohona translates to jewellery in Bengali, a nod to the culinary art of creating earrings, pendants and tiaras to crunch into during a meal. So goes the story that when Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was presented with a box of gohona boris, he had them photographed and displayed as exhibits at the Kala Bhavana in Shantiniketan. Down south, in Karnataka, sakkare acchu or sugar candies made painstakingly with clarified sugar syrup, water and milk before being poured into intricate wood-carved moulds is another work of art that delights young children during Makar Sankranti.