Can we leave the ‘laddoo’ alone this Diwali?

Can someone please tell me where to find a good laddoo? The motichoor kind. You know, those soft, melt-in-your-mouth things, rolled with just the right amount of ghee. No pista, saffron, varq or any of that fancy business.
Why are brands only selling truffle laddoos and motichoor cheesecakes these days? As I write this, I wonder if a chef somewhere in Mexico is putting gulkand in his grandmother’s tres leches.
I know festivals call for a little adventure, fun and indulgence. I also know there’s nothing wrong with giving the ordinary a twist every now and then. But do I really need chocolate-coated boondi, Biscoff gujiyas or thecha disguised as a cheese dip when I am inviting my friends over this Diwali? And no, I don’t want falooda in my chocolate, or my mithai shaped into patakas.
It’s everywhere. A few days ago, a grocery run to my neighbourhood kirana shop threw up a surprise—chocolate besan laddoos. The shop owner told me with some pride that they were a huge hit last year. Great business strategy, I told myself. But perhaps the boxes ended up in households where people haven’t tasted a good, old-fashioned besan laddoo.
Mumbai-based author, culinary consultant and Lounge contributor Saee Koranne-Khandekar, who works with mass-market as well as artisanal food brands in product development and menu curation, says the pressure to innovate is massive, and it usually means following trends that an algorithm will pick up. “But how does dipping a traditional barfi in chocolate or using pecans and cranberries instead of kaju or charoli make the product more appealing?” she says. “At risk of sounding like a stereotypical grump, I lament the loss of quieter festivities—when three kinds of besan laddoos would arrive from three different houses.”
In September, when I wrote about chefs experimenting with modaks for Ganpati—stuffing them with matcha, chocolate and kaya jam in the name of creativity—I was somewhat tired of the endless variations of a sweet that is, at its heart, simple and frugal. I am no less overwhelmed by the fusion theatrics now.
Look at the diversity of our traditional sweets. It is mind boggling and so are the stories, rituals and traditions associated with them. Did you know about chirote, a flaky, deep-fried sweet drenched in sugar syrup, made by the CKP Marathi community during Diwali? Or that the festive favourite karanji goes by different names across regions—gujiya, somasi, pedakiya, and more—but is essentially the same crescent-shaped treat with a sweet filling?