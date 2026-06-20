The finest green tea grows in Arunachal's Gobuk village

On the morning of our third day in Arunachal Pradesh, our host Omak Apang, the owner of Donyi Polo tea estate, announced that we were heading up to the mountains to meet a tea farmer. We set off with a packed lunch basket. The drive took us through Pasighat, reputedly the oldest town in the state.
If there’s one thing you quickly get used to in Assam and Arunachal, it’s the bridges. With so many tributaries of the Brahmaputra, there are bridges of every size and material, from traditional bamboo to modern steel. We crossed a bridge over the Yamne river to enter Upper Siang.
Gobuk village is about three-and-a-half hours from Pasighat and we stopped by the mountain side for a lunch of rice wrapped in leaves, with dal and sabzi. Dessert was tiny mandarin oranges—so sweet that you could pop the whole thing in your mouth, rind and all. We washed up in a stream while a couple of mithun, the semi-domesticated bovines of these hills, ambled past.
It was well into the afternoon when we reached Gobuk. The one-bus-a-day village is now being discovered by naturalists as a biodiversity hot spot. But I was here to meet Koni Miyu, the 70-something-year-old village headman who grows and makes tea. There was a nip in the air, so entering his home—a traditional bamboo house with a central fireplace—was instantly warming.
We settled around the fireplace. Koni Miyu’s wife started popping corn and roasting shiitake mushrooms over the fire. Apang produced his travelling gaiwan and cups; Koni Miyu brought a kettle blackened with soot. The tea he had made was a green tea, and I brewed some for us. It was one of the finest green teas I’ve ever had—a clear, vibrant cup with flavours of toasted rice. Paired with the shiitake, it was simply superb. That my coffee-loving husband and teenage son accepted a second and third cup was all the affirmation I needed.