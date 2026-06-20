The finest green tea grows in Arunachal's Gobuk village

On the morning of our third day in Arunachal Pradesh, our host Omak Apang, the owner of Donyi Polo tea estate, announced that we were heading up to the mountains to meet a tea farmer. We set off with a packed lunch basket. The drive took us through Pasighat, reputedly the oldest town in the state.
On the morning of our third day in Arunachal Pradesh, our host Omak Apang, the owner of Donyi Polo tea estate, announced that we were heading up to the mountains to meet a tea farmer. We set off with a packed lunch basket. The drive took us through Pasighat, reputedly the oldest town in the state.
If there’s one thing you quickly get used to in Assam and Arunachal, it’s the bridges. With so many tributaries of the Brahmaputra, there are bridges of every size and material, from traditional bamboo to modern steel. We crossed a bridge over the Yamne river to enter Upper Siang.
If there’s one thing you quickly get used to in Assam and Arunachal, it’s the bridges. With so many tributaries of the Brahmaputra, there are bridges of every size and material, from traditional bamboo to modern steel. We crossed a bridge over the Yamne river to enter Upper Siang.
Gobuk village is about three-and-a-half hours from Pasighat and we stopped by the mountain side for a lunch of rice wrapped in leaves, with dal and sabzi. Dessert was tiny mandarin oranges—so sweet that you could pop the whole thing in your mouth, rind and all. We washed up in a stream while a couple of mithun, the semi-domesticated bovines of these hills, ambled past.
It was well into the afternoon when we reached Gobuk. The one-bus-a-day village is now being discovered by naturalists as a biodiversity hot spot. But I was here to meet Koni Miyu, the 70-something-year-old village headman who grows and makes tea. There was a nip in the air, so entering his home—a traditional bamboo house with a central fireplace—was instantly warming.
We settled around the fireplace. Koni Miyu’s wife started popping corn and roasting shiitake mushrooms over the fire. Apang produced his travelling gaiwan and cups; Koni Miyu brought a kettle blackened with soot. The tea he had made was a green tea, and I brewed some for us. It was one of the finest green teas I’ve ever had—a clear, vibrant cup with flavours of toasted rice. Paired with the shiitake, it was simply superb. That my coffee-loving husband and teenage son accepted a second and third cup was all the affirmation I needed.
After tea, we set out to visit Koni Miyu’s garden and small factory. Koni Miyu’s tea fields are not contiguous and visiting them affords us more views of the village. He started cultivating tea some 30 years ago. Over these decades, he has learnt about teas, different cultivars, and processing styles—his black and green teas are made from different cultivars and his green is steamed, in the Japanese style, which explains the flavours. Up until seven years ago, he says, he made teas entirely by hand. Over these years, he has built his micro factory, adding a rolling table and dryers. The cold weather at this altitude doesn’t encourage a profusion of leaves from the tea bushes, so plucking is spare and he makes 50-70kg a month, enough to sustain his livelihood. They have begun to find new markets beyond Pasighat and Itanagar, in Dibrugarh and Kolkata.
We left before dark, a little sorry to leave so soon. When I think of Gobuk now, I remember a forested hillside village framed by distant snow-capped mountains; a group of eager naturalists with their binoculars; greens and ferns whose names I never learnt, and above all, that extraordinary green tea by the fire.
1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.