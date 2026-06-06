How Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh

My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.
I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.
When Donyi Polo was started, experts were sought from the planters’ body, UPASI in south India. Later, Japanese experts arrived. Takur Darrang, the manager of the estate, says when he started in 1991, tea had been planted on 20 hectares. There was a small factory that made only orthodox tea, which was sold in Kolkata. The estate has since expanded to 420 hectares, with another estate, Mouling, created further away, at a higher altitude.