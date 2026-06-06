How Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh

My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.
My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.
I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.
I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.
When Donyi Polo was started, experts were sought from the planters’ body, UPASI in south India. Later, Japanese experts arrived. Takur Darrang, the manager of the estate, says when he started in 1991, tea had been planted on 20 hectares. There was a small factory that made only orthodox tea, which was sold in Kolkata. The estate has since expanded to 420 hectares, with another estate, Mouling, created further away, at a higher altitude.
But the creation of the tea estate was only the beginning. In 2008-09, the estate started the Siang outreach programme to share their tea knowledge with others. Many were small holding farmers so the intent was to support them to cultivate tea so that it yielded not just enough for a family’s own use but to also sell. Donyi Polo became the knowledge partner for farmers, teaching cultivation, pruning, organic practices to small tea growers in this East Siang region. Darrang reckons nearly 5,000 people have been trained.
On the day before my return, there was a small gathering of tea farmers. Everyone came with tea for tasting. The table was set up under a tree in front of the artisanal centre. Junmoni Baido says she’s been making artisanal tea for 10-15 years. Darrang says 20 is more like it. It doesn’t matter, not knowing when something started, as much as what it has enabled.
I turn to Osi Taying and Oni Dupak from Mirem village, about 20km from Oyan. They show me their hands, stained brown. “It’s tea,” they smile, “because we handroll tea.” Their hands are stain-free in winter, when tea making is paused. Talk turned to what difference tea has brought to their lives. For some, the income has helped build a home, room by room. Others speak of adding a micro-factory, maybe a homestay. Or quite simply, as Osi says, being a tea farmer has allowed her to take care of her kitchen and still have some for her own expenses.
1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.