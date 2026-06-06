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How Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read6 Jun 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Golden needle tea by Donyi Polo.
Golden needle tea by Donyi Polo. (Instagram/Donyi Polo Tea Estate)
Summary

Donyi Polo is the largest tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh from 1985, and is known for creating a model for offering employment, and becoming the knowledge hub for the villages in East Siang Valley

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My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.

My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.

I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.

I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.

Also Read | Learning to pause with ‘pa’ and other kitchen lessons by Thomas Zacharias
Donyi Polo tea estate, Arunachal Pradesh.

When Donyi Polo was started, experts were sought from the planters’ body, UPASI in south India. Later, Japanese experts arrived. Takur Darrang, the manager of the estate, says when he started in 1991, tea had been planted on 20 hectares. There was a small factory that made only orthodox tea, which was sold in Kolkata. The estate has since expanded to 420 hectares, with another estate, Mouling, created further away, at a higher altitude.

But the creation of the tea estate was only the beginning. In 2008-09, the estate started the Siang outreach programme to share their tea knowledge with others. Many were small holding farmers so the intent was to support them to cultivate tea so that it yielded not just enough for a family’s own use but to also sell. Donyi Polo became the knowledge partner for farmers, teaching cultivation, pruning, organic practices to small tea growers in this East Siang region. Darrang reckons nearly 5,000 people have been trained.

Tea tasting at Donyi Polo estate.

On the day before my return, there was a small gathering of tea farmers. Everyone came with tea for tasting. The table was set up under a tree in front of the artisanal centre. Junmoni Baido says she’s been making artisanal tea for 10-15 years. Darrang says 20 is more like it. It doesn’t matter, not knowing when something started, as much as what it has enabled.

I turn to Osi Taying and Oni Dupak from Mirem village, about 20km from Oyan. They show me their hands, stained brown. “It’s tea,” they smile, “because we handroll tea.” Their hands are stain-free in winter, when tea making is paused. Talk turned to what difference tea has brought to their lives. For some, the income has helped build a home, room by room. Others speak of adding a micro-factory, maybe a homestay. Or quite simply, as Osi says, being a tea farmer has allowed her to take care of her kitchen and still have some for her own expenses.

Also Read | In Arunachal Pradesh, homegrown tea keeps the kettle on the boil

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

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Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodHow Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh

How Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read6 Jun 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Golden needle tea by Donyi Polo.
Golden needle tea by Donyi Polo. (Instagram/Donyi Polo Tea Estate)
Summary

Donyi Polo is the largest tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh from 1985, and is known for creating a model for offering employment, and becoming the knowledge hub for the villages in East Siang Valley

Gift this article

My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.

My introduction to Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh was through their famed Golden Needle teas that earned a record price in the auctions back in 2019. Over these years, I have enjoyed several conversations with Omak Apang, its owner, who always speaks proudly of the artisanal centre at the estate, which is run by a team of 10 women. Many of the teas I have enjoyed in these years were made in this centre, headed by Junmoni Baido, who began as a tea plucker nearly 40 years ago.

I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.

I travelled to the Donyi Polo estate last month. It is the largest in Arunachal Pradesh, started in 1985 by Yadap Apang, Omak’s late mother. While it was the first estate to come up here, tea itself was not new to this East Siang valley. What the estate did was create a model, offer employment, and become the knowledge hub for the villages around here.

Also Read | Learning to pause with ‘pa’ and other kitchen lessons by Thomas Zacharias
Donyi Polo tea estate, Arunachal Pradesh.

When Donyi Polo was started, experts were sought from the planters’ body, UPASI in south India. Later, Japanese experts arrived. Takur Darrang, the manager of the estate, says when he started in 1991, tea had been planted on 20 hectares. There was a small factory that made only orthodox tea, which was sold in Kolkata. The estate has since expanded to 420 hectares, with another estate, Mouling, created further away, at a higher altitude.

But the creation of the tea estate was only the beginning. In 2008-09, the estate started the Siang outreach programme to share their tea knowledge with others. Many were small holding farmers so the intent was to support them to cultivate tea so that it yielded not just enough for a family’s own use but to also sell. Donyi Polo became the knowledge partner for farmers, teaching cultivation, pruning, organic practices to small tea growers in this East Siang region. Darrang reckons nearly 5,000 people have been trained.

Tea tasting at Donyi Polo estate.

On the day before my return, there was a small gathering of tea farmers. Everyone came with tea for tasting. The table was set up under a tree in front of the artisanal centre. Junmoni Baido says she’s been making artisanal tea for 10-15 years. Darrang says 20 is more like it. It doesn’t matter, not knowing when something started, as much as what it has enabled.

I turn to Osi Taying and Oni Dupak from Mirem village, about 20km from Oyan. They show me their hands, stained brown. “It’s tea,” they smile, “because we handroll tea.” Their hands are stain-free in winter, when tea making is paused. Talk turned to what difference tea has brought to their lives. For some, the income has helped build a home, room by room. Others speak of adding a micro-factory, maybe a homestay. Or quite simply, as Osi says, being a tea farmer has allowed her to take care of her kitchen and still have some for her own expenses.

Also Read | In Arunachal Pradesh, homegrown tea keeps the kettle on the boil

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodHow Donyi Polo tea estate is empowering small tea farmers in Arunachal Pradesh
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